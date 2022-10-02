LAS VEGAS — It was a similar situation for the Bronco defense.

The last time they were in Vegas — Dec. 26, 2021 — they trailed the Raiders 17-13 with 3:54 to play, needing one stop. Instead, the Raiders ran out the clock.

On Sunday, trailing 25-23 with 5:14 to play, again the Broncos needed one stop. Instead, the Raiders went 75 yards on 10 plays, finishing with a seven-yard touchdown run by running back Josh Jacobs.

And that was the dagger in Denver's (2-2, 0-1) 32-23 loss to Las Vegas (1-3, 1-0), in which the Broncos gave up 212 yards on the ground and quarterback Russell Wilson had his best day in the orange and blue. The loss marks the first time since 1993-94 that the Broncos have lost five straight to the Raiders.

"I give them so much credit," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "They came out and had a really good plan. They stuck with it throughout the entire game and, you know, when you run for over 200 yards it's going to be detrimental."

It didn't help that the Broncos lost two top players to knee injuries during Sunday's game. Running back Javonte Williams was injured on the first play of the third quarter and outside linebacker Randy Gregory was injured with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Both were carted off the field and Williams was on crutches in the locker room postgame.

But the turning point Sunday came in the second quarter when running back Melvin Gordon fumbled on his first carry of the game. Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson scooped the ball up and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown. Gordon has now fumbled four times in four games this season. This is also the third time in the last year that one of Gordon's fumbles was returned for a score — the same happened against the Eagles and Chiefs last season.

"Just got to be better, man," an emotional Gordon said. "There ain't no excuse for it."

With Williams injured, Gordon will likely be the Broncos' primary running back moving forward, alongside Mike Boone, who had three carries for 20 yards Sunday. Gordon had three carries for eight yards.

Though, the trust in Gordon might be starting to waver.

"In the end, you can't put the ball on the ground," Hackett said when asked about his trust level in Gordon. "It's that simple."

Still, despite the fumble, the Broncos had their chances against the Raiders, both offensively and defensively.

The Broncos offense stalled in the third quarter, totaling only 17 yards in three third-quarter possessions. Wilson said after the game, in his opinion, that's where the game was lost. Wilson said the offense had too many self-inflicted wounds, with penalties and negative plays leaving them with too many long third downs. The Broncos had seven total penalties for 50 yards, with five for 40 yards going against the offense. Wilson was also sacked three times, all on third down.

"They played really well," said Wilson, who totaled 266 yards and three touchdowns. "Our defense battled. We believed that we were going to win the game. They obviously had that touchdown on that last drive and we still thought we could win. That's just the mentality we have together."

And when the offense finally did get going, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown after a six-play, 90-yard drive to make 25-23, the defense didn't do its part. The Raiders moved the ball with ease before Jacobs' game-sealing touchdown run. Las Vegas' 212 yards on the ground are the most rushing yards the Broncos have allowed since Week 10 of last season against the Eagles, which ran for 216 yards.

"It didn't feel like we were all together as one core," Broncos outside linebacker and team captain Bradley Chubb said. "I think we kind of needed this, though. Last week, I called us the best defense in the league. And we've got to live up to that."

The Broncos have little time to correct their mistakes, facing the 1-2-1 Colts in Denver on Thursday night. And the injuries are starting to pile up, with several guys expected to miss this short week's game.

But inside the locker room, they aren't hitting the panic button just yet. Denver has shown glimpses of how good it can be when it plays complimentary football. Entering Week 5, though, the clock is starting to tick on the Broncos, which has yet to click for an entire game.

"We're not wavering confidence. We really believe in what we can do," Wilson said. "What a great opportunity to respond. That's what great, championship-type teams do. We've got to respond."