ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson is doing all he can to return to the field, after suffering a concussion Sunday versus the Chiefs. But it may not be the quarterback's choice.
Wilson, who left during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, is currently in concussion protocol and has to be cleared by a team physician and an independent neurological consultant to play. He must also complete the following five phases before being cleared.
- Symptom limited activity
- Aerobic exercise
- Football-specific exercise
- Club-based non-contact training drills
- Full football activity/clearance
Wilson appeared to be on Phase 3 Wednesday, participating in the team's stretch and individual drills at practice. That means he could be on pace to be cleared before Sunday.
"We're just taking it day-by-day," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "We're following the protocol."
But even if Wilson is cleared, that doesn't necessarily mean the team will choose to let him play. Sitting at 3-10, it would make sense to sit Wilson as there is little to play for with only four games remaining.
"In the end, his safety is what matters most to us," Hackett said. "We want to be sure we're taking care of him and his well-being and we're doing what's right for Russell. It always starts right away with the medical department. We've got a really good medical department. The independent neurologist — we're going to make sure we're in constant communication with him. He's being monitored by everybody. And we'll go from there.
"We'll talk with him and it will be an organizational decision."
Wilson has taken a beating this year, being sacked a league-high 43 times and is on pace to be sacked the most in his career, surpassing his previous high of 51 in 2018 with the Seahawks. A large part of that is due to the offensive line's poor play and injuries, which has caused them to have eight different starting offensive lines in only 13 games.
This has left Wilson battling injuries all season, from a shoulder/lat, hamstring, and now a concussion. And he's no stranger to battling concussions.
In the 2015 NFC Championship Game, Wilson appeared to suffer a concussion against the Packers, but returned to the game and did not miss any practice the following week. He claimed that Reliant Recovery Water kept him from having concussion, saying, "I banged my head during the Packers game in the playoffs, and the next day I was fine. It was the water."
And in 2017, the Seahawks were fined $100,000 when Wilson declined to go in the injury tent after the medical staff wanted to check him for a concussion.
Similar to earlier this year when Wilson tried to play through injury, but ended up missing the Jets game in in Week 7, it's clear Wilson will try his best to play Sunday.
"That's what you love about Russell," Hackett said. "But for us, it starts with the medical team and it's day-by-day right now. And then we'll all discuss and do what's best for Russell, first and foremost. And then the organization."
If Wilson can't play Sunday against the Cardinals, it will be backup Brett Rypien taking his place. Rypien started in a 16-9 loss to the Jets. This season, he's thrown for 241 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Rookie practice squad quarterback Jarrett Guarantano would be the backup for Rypien.
Injury report
Wilson isn't the only news on the injury front for the Broncos. Some positive news is that outside linebacker Randy Gregory started his clock Wednesday to return from the injured reserve, which he's been on since Week 4 with a knee injury. Gregory could play as soon as Sunday, per Hackett.
"It'll be exciting to have him back out there," Hackett said. "We're looking forward to him hopefully playing on Sunday, want him to be out there on Sunday. It's hard to replace a guy like that. He's a presence. How he attacks the edge, sets the edge, rushes the passer — that's something we could really use."
Though, with Gregory's return, the Broncos are placing outside linebacker Jacob Martin on the injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury. The Broncos also had four players not practice Wednesday: Wilson (concussion), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring), side receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring) and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (hip).