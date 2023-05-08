Veteran safety Kareem Jackson has agreed to re-sign with the Broncos on a one-year deal, a source told The Denver Gazette Monday.

Jackson, 35, will be back for a fifth-straight season in Denver. He played for Houston from 2010-18 before joining the Broncos in 2019.

Jackson started all 17 games last season and has started all 61 he has played for Denver. Jackson last season played on a one-year, $2 million contract, and terms weren't immediately available on his new deal.

General manager George Paton said April 29, after the conclusion of the NFL draft, the Broncos were talking to Jackson's agent about re-signing.