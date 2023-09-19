What’s Next: Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 11 a.m. Sunday (CBS)

Scouting the Dolphins: Former Broncos coach Vic Fangio's new gig as Dolphins defensive coordinator involves extracting the best out of Bradley Chubb, a bust in Denver considering his top-five draft status. Chubb had no sacks in Week 1. He followed up with one sack Sunday night in a 24-17 road win at New England, an impressive result that proved Miami's status as a real-deal Super Bowl contender.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a record-setting connection with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, a noted Broncos nemesis. In Week 1, Hill had 215 receiving yards and two touchdowns, setting an NFL record with three games of 200 yards and multiple scores. You may remember, or try to forget, Hill went 11-0 against the Broncos as a member of the Chiefs.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, a Smoky Hill grad, has Broncos connections up and down his resume: assistant for Gary Kubiak, coordinator for Kyle Shanahan, intern and receivers coach for Mike Shanahan. The long-ago Broncos ballboy hasn’t faced the Broncos as a head coach.

The Broncos and Dolphins have met 20 times, Miami with a 12-7-1 series lead. The most recent matchup was a 2020 Broncos win in which Melvin Gordon scored twice and Drew Lock threw for 270 yards. The only playoff matchup was in 1999, a 38-3 Broncos win.