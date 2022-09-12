SEATTLE — Despite a 17-16 loss to the Seahawks Monday night, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had one of his best performances of his Bronco career.
The third-year wide receiver led the team with four receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown, scoring on a 67-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson in the second quarter at Lumen Field.
"I thought Jerry Jeudy looked amazing tonight," Wilson said. "I'm excited for him."
Jeudy was one of the highlights of an offense that struggled to score, but moved the ball well. The Broncos' offense totaled 433 yards and 20 first downs, but was 0 for 4 in the red zone and 0 for 3 in goal-to-go situations. Jeudy scored Denver's lone touchdown.
"I think we did a pretty good job driving the ball," Jeudy said. "I think we just have to finish."
SEAHAWKS SUPER BOWL
Monday night meant more to the Seahawks, and their city, than it meant to the Broncos.
As the final horn sounded, Pete Carroll embraced anyone within 20 yards of him. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge did a backflip as the horn sounded. The "12s" erupted with a noise that shook.
Wilson spent 10 seasons here and brought the first Super Bowl title to the Pacific Northwest.
He missed only two games in that time.
But with relatively low expectations for the first go-round in the post-Russ era, the Seahawks had extra motivation on hand. They played off a wild crowd that never stopped booing Russ.
"This place is electric," Hackett said.
FLAGS EVERYWHERE
The Broncos were flagged for 12 penalties.
Ouch.
"I've got to go back and look at each one of them," Nathaniel Hackett said after.
Hope he has some time on his hands. The flags ranged from unnecessary roughness (Kareem Jackson) to taunting (Jonathan Cooper) to false starts (Garett Bolles). The Broncos were a mess.
"We beat ourselves," Courtland Sutton said.
THE (POTENTIAL) GAME-WINNER
Brandon McManus has converted field goals of 64 yards in the past — in practice.
"He can make it," offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry said after the game.
Game on the line, his 64-yard attempt sailed wide left. McManus, whose career-long is 61 yards, estimated he's 65% to 70% from 64.
Monday night, his kick "lost steam" at the end.