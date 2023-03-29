PHOENIX - Dre’Mont Jones just signed with Seattle, and his coach already is comparing him to a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Pete Carroll said this week at the NFL owners meetings that he sees plenty of Michael Bennett in Jones, a defensive lineman who signed as a free agent after spending the past four years with the Broncos. Bennett made his Pro Bowls while playing for the Seahawks from 2013-17 and was on the team that clobbered Denver 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII in February 2014.

“I keep giving Michael Bennett a little shout here,’’ Carroll said of Jones reminding him of the star who last played in the NFL with Dallas in 2019.

Carroll said the Seahawks have been looking for a similar player to Bennett since he departed. Enter Jones, who got a three-year, $51.53 million deal.

“I’m really excited about Dre coming to us,’’ Carroll said. “He’s got such a style and a knack in playing three-technique and rushing the passer, and he has versatility to do other things as well. But he’s got such a knack that we’ve been looking for for some time. … When Mike was with us, he was a real factor. He caused people problems.”

Carroll expects Jones will do the same.

“Dre has a variety of things,’’ Carroll said. “His expertise in using his body and movement and willingness to take a shot and take chances shows that he’s got a knack that goes beyond a lot of other players. So I think he’s going to add a tremendous amount. He’s going to enhance the relationship with the speed guys that we have on the edge.”

Jones worked his way up after being a third-round pick in 2019. He had 18 1/2 sacks over the past three years, including 6 1/2 last season. Denver replaced him with a slightly cheaper option in free agent Zach Allen, who got a three-year, $47.75 million deal.

“I love the kid,’’ Carroll said of Jones. “He’s serious, loves the game, has a really good mentality about studying and working and all that. So that’s going to fit and our guys are going to love him.”

Losing Perine

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor lamented losing running back Samaje Perine in free agency to the Broncos.

Perine played the past three seasons with the Bengals in his second stint with the team. But he was lured away by a two-year, $7.5 million deal from Denver.

“It’s tough,’’ Taylor told The Denver Gazette. “He’s been about what we want to be about. He’s reliable and so it’s always tough to lose a player you got a lot of respect for.”

Perine was the backup to Joe Mixon in Cincinnati, and rushed for 394 yards last season. He is line to be the backup to Javonte Williams when the latter returns from a torn ACL suffered last October. If Williams isn’t ready for the start of the regular season, Perine could begin it as the starter.

“Samaje’s great,’’ Taylor said. “Consistent player in the locker room over the last several years. So (the Broncos are) getting a really good player and a really good person.”

Shanahan for Hall

This year marks 10 years since Mike Shanahan last coached in the NFL. When might he finally be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

“We’re very hopeful and expect that he’ll have success there,’’ said Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner.

Shanahan coached the Broncos from 1995-2008 and won Super Bowls after the 1997 and 1998 seasons. He had an overall 308-170 mark in 20 seasons as an NFL coach, having concluded his career in a 2010-13 stint with Washington.

“I had a chance to get to know Mike this fall,’’ Penner said. “He’s been a great sounding board for me, especially in the coaching search. He’s one of the winningest coaches in football history. Very respected. You look at his coaching tree and people that he’s developed and his schemes and whose running those across the league. He won back-to-back Super Bowls.”