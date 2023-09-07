Is Sean Payton an old-school disciplinarian? Or is he a modern coach always looking for the next innovation?

Try both.

The Broncos’ first-year coach has footing in two worlds. He is a disciple of disciplinarian Bill Parcells, a defensive specialist whose coaching tree also has produced the similar Bill Belichick. But Payton doesn’t come from the defensive side of the ball, instead having been labeled an offensive guru well before anyone heard of Sean McVay.

“It’s unique,’’ said linebacker Scott Fujita, a New Orleans linebacker from 2006-09, Payton’s first four of what would be a 15-season run with the Saints. “He has that blend of old school in terms of the culture and the character and the toughness he expects to see from his team, but not old school in willingness to adapt and innovate and evolve. This is somebody who is on the cutting edge of collecting data and using it to one’s advantage.”

Perhaps this combination is just what the Broncos need. Discipline was lacking in 2022 when the Broncos went 5-12, 4-11 under Nathaniel Hackett before he was fired during his first year on the job.

And the offense sputtered last season, with the Broncos finishing last in the NFL in scoring with an average of 16.9 points per game. Quarterback Russell Wilson had a disastrous first year in Denver after being acquired from Seattle for a bevy of draft picks, and he could sure use some innovative ideas from a coach who once turned quarterback Drew Brees into a Super Bowl champion and eventual Hall of Famer.

It all started as a head coach for Payton in 2006, when he was 42 and had spent the previous three seasons as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Parcells with the Dallas Cowboys. He took over a Saints team that hadn’t made the playoffs in six years and immediately led them to the NFC championship game.

“He had been mentored by Parcells,’’ John Carney, then a Saints kicker, said about the Hall of Fame coach who had previously won Super Bowls with the New York Giants in the 1986 and 1990 seasons. “We heard a lot of Bill Parcells stories when he first came to the Saints, but as the years went on Sean really grew into his own style of coaching.’’

Payton’s highlight in New Orleans was winning Super Bowl XLIV 31-17 over the Indianapolis Colts in February 2010. He compiled an impressive 152-89 record with the Saints before taking off last season to serve as a Fox NFL studio analyst.

Payton, 59, still tells Parcells stories. In fact, during his Broncos introductory news conference in February he brought up his name in four different instances. He said he still talks to Parcells “about every other week,” although he certainly has carved out his own niche.

“He’s his own guy,’’ Parcells told The Denver Gazette. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s a really good coach and he’s proved his methods work. … I think he’s smart and I think he’s got a good mind, and I think he understands the roles for players, and he’s good about that. He’s a hard-working guy. He’s very dedicated. He’s very committed to the cause.”

That has become quite evident in the culture Payton has brought to Denver. He knew the Broncos were lacking in that area and said in an explosive interview with USA Today that Hackett did “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” He was referring primarily to the many liberties Hackett afforded Wilson, such as having his own office at the practice complex and his own support staff around him.

Payton took over a Broncos team that has missed the playoffs seven straight seasons since winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016 and has had six straight losing campaigns. Two of those losing seasons came when current Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was head coach from 2017-18.

“I think the culture coach (Payton) brings to this organization is accountability,’’ Joseph said. “He wants guys to be accountable and be good pros, being on time practicing well and being responsible for your job. Just simple things, normal jobs ask you to do. He is a coach that every night gives a message and that is important. You can change the culture by hoping, but he doesn’t hope. It’s addressed every night, and it’s through who we sign (as players).”

With all the success Payton had in New Orleans, it wasn’t surprising he has brought in plenty of Saints players he previously coached. At the end of the preseason, the Broncos had eight such players. They still have four on the 53-man roster in tight ends Adam Trautman and Chris Manhertz, fullback Michael Burton and kicker Wil Lutz and two on the practice squad in wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and running back Dwayne Washington.

“I love playing for Coach Payton,’’ said Burton, who previously was with Payton in 2019 and 2020. “He knows how to build a culture. He knows how to bring in the right guys. He brings the toughness, the details that winning organizations need.”

Sometimes he also brings fear.

“He tries to get the best out of everybody and I truly feel like my best years were with him,’’ said Lutz, who was Payton’s kicker with the Saints from 2016-20. “I was kind of scared to let him down.”

Lutz generally didn’t, being one of the NFL’s top kickers under Payton and making the Pro Bowl in 2019. His play slipped in 2022, his first season without Payton, although Payton said he believes Lutz was still working his way back after missing all of 2021 with a core muscle injury.

But there is another side to Payton. He also is said to relate well to the modern athlete.

“He communicates very well with the team,’’ said Carney, who played for Payton in New Orleans in the 2006, 2009 and 2010 seasons and continues to keep up with him. “He has a very good mixture of discipline, knowledge and wisdom with some humor and sarcasm mixed in, which keeps young players at attention. You want to keep knowing what he’s going to say. He’s going to say something to keep everyone on the same page. And he’s going to crack a joke here and there.”

Payton joked in the spring about quarterback Ben DiNucci, who is now on the practice squad, throwing an interception with Broncos owner and Walmart chairman Greg Penner watching.

“I told Ben, I said, ‘You know, he owns Walmart. If it doesn't work out here, I’m sure there’s a greeting opportunity somewhere at one of his local stores,’’’ Payton said.

Payton also joked about Wilson having been in a golf cart that tipped over, but he was not injured.

“It’s great to see these guys around,’’ Payton said of players being at offseason drills. “Hopefully we can keep the golf carts upright.”

It’s not a joking matter, though, when it comes to turning around Wilson, who had by far a career-low passer rating last season of 84.4 after the Broncos gave up two first-round and two-second round draft picks to acquire him. Payton is trying to get Wilson, who flopped after signing a five-year, $245 million contract extension before last season, at least somewhat back to a level in Seattle that saw him reach nine Pro Bowls in 10 seasons.

Payton wants Wilson, 34, to display the mobility he had with the Seahawks. He likes the quarterback's physique after Wilson dropped about 15 pounds during the offseason.

“His movement skills have been impressive,’’ Payton said. “His off-schedule plays, every practice, you see an example of one or two. It really forces the receivers to (be in tune). If you are not open in the initial route progression and the pocket moves one way, you have to move with it. His location (with passes) has been really good.”

Payton has an old-school approach in that he likes to run the ball. But he uses the run to set up the pass. Then his innovation takes over.

“Drew threw for 5,000 yards I think five times, which is absolutely insane,’’ said Trautman, who played for Payton in New Orleans in 2020 and 2021.

Brees, the quarterback during 14 of Payton’s 15 Saints seasons, actually threw for 5,000 yards four times with New Orleans and one came in 2012, when Payton sat out a season for his role in the Bountygate scandal. But Brees had two other seasons with 4,952 and 4,870 yards, and he led the NFL in passing yards seven times.

“(Payton is) willing to push the envelope and explore new ways to be innovative,’’ said Fujita, who was on hand when Brees broke the 5,000-yard mark for the first time with 5,069 in 2008 and the next season won a Super Bowl under Payton. “I think it’s a perfect marriage or blend of the old-school toughness character mindset but also the growth mindset and needing to adapt and evolve according to the way the game is changing.”

Put it all together and Payton actually has a higher NFL winning percentage (.631) than Parcells (.569) did in 19 years. And he enters his Broncos tenure only 20 coaching wins behind the 172 of his mentor.