Sean Payton has declared the Broncos should be a playoff team in 2023 and that last season was a monumental embarrassment under former coach Nathaniel Hackett.

In an explosive interview with USA Today that was published Thursday, Denver’s first-year coach offered ample optimism for this season while taking plenty of shots at Hackett, now offensive coordinator of the New York Jets. Hackett, in his only season as the Broncos’ head coach, was fired after a 5-10 start. The team finished 5-12.

“I’m going to be pissed off if this is not a playoff team,’’ Payton, whose Broncos will have their first training camp practice Friday that is open to fans, told USA Today.

As for last season, the Broncos didn’t come close to making the playoffs.

“It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL,’’ Payton said about the team under Hackett. “That’s how bad it was.”

Payton, who had previously coached the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons and won a Super Bowl, spent last season as a studio analyst for Fox. He watched from afar what unfolded in Denver.

“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed,” Payton said told USA Today about the 2022 season. “And that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much (expletive) time trying to win the offseason – the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.”

Payton was referring to all the hoopla surrounding the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson in March 2022 after 10 seasons with Seattle. Wilson, who was acquired for a bevy of draft choices and signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension before playing a game for Denver, had the worst season of his NFL career.

Asked about Wilson’s struggles, Payton pointed the finger to a degree at others, including Hackett, who ran the offense.

“There’s so much dirt around that,’’ Payton said. “There’s 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don’t know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn’t just Russell. He didn’t just flip. He still has it. This B.S. that he hit a wall? Shoot, they couldn’t get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball.”

Payton pointed to Hackett allowing Wilson all sorts of liberties, including the quarterback having an office. Wilson also had a support staff of a personal athletic trainer, a strength and conditioning coach, a massage therapist and a personal quarterback coach, although those had been holdovers from his time with the Seahawks.

“That wasn't his fault,'' Payton said of all the special treatment Wilson got. “That was the parents who allowed it. That’s not an incrimination on him, but an incrimination on the head coach, the GM, the president and everybody else who watched it all happen.”

Payton also took a shot at Hackett's new team, which will play at Denver on Oct. 8. He said he foresees turmoil with all the hoopla surrounding the Jets' acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and being on HBO's "Hard Knocks."

"We're not doing any of that,'' Payton said of what Denver did in last season with hoopla. "The Jets did that this year. You watch. 'Hard Knocks,' all of it. I can see it coming."

So what did Payton learn after studying everything the Broncos did last year?

“Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite,” he said.

Payton said that includes playing “tackle football,’’ referring in part to how Hackett had a relaxed training camp and didn’t use many starters in preseason games.

Payton hopes a 180-degree turn includes making the postseason. The Broncos have missed the playoffs for seven straight seasons since winning Super Bowl 50 and have had six straight losing seasons.

“Hey, we are going to be on time,” Payton said. “We’re going to learn how rewarding it is to play for each other, compete for each other, rather than for ourselves. And I expect us to think playoffs.”