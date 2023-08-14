ENGLEWOOD — Patrick Surtain II wants to play in the preseason. His wish could be granted.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said Monday the star cornerback likely will play in Saturday’s preseason game at San Francisco.

“I think you’re going to see him this week,’’ Payton said after a training camp practice at the Centura Health Training Center. “I think he’s really close.”

Surtain did not practice Monday due to an undisclosed condition. He sat out last Friday’s 18-17 loss at Arizona in the preseason opener, with Payton calling it a “coach’s decision.” After the game, Surtain said he was hopeful of getting some preseason action.

"Obviously, I’d like to get some reps to get acclimated to the field,’’ he said. “We’ll see on how I feel but only time will tell.”

Payton also indicated wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who did play against the Cardinals, could see action against the 49ers. Sutton did not practice Monday due to an undisclosed injury.

More than 10 Denver players didn’t practice Monday. But Payton, without giving names other than Surtain and Sutton, said “a group of four or five” could play.

Players not in line to play are safety Justin Simmons (groin), right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) and cornerback Riley Moss (core muscle). Defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who suffered a concussion against the Cardinals, and linebacker Nik Bonitto, who suffered a hip injury, are among those whose status is uncertain.

Payton said he expects starters Saturday to play “a little bit more” than they did at Arizona. Payton went into that game wanting starters to be in for 15 to 18 plays although most of those on offense, including quarterback Russell Wilson, got 20 snaps.

Payton also indicated that starters might not play in the Aug. 26 preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. He said the Broncos will “approach it completely differently.”

Broncos sign receiver

The Broncos added depth at wide receiver with the signing of J.J. Koski.

To make room on the 90-man training camp roster, Denver waived inside linebacker Ray Wilborn, who played in the team's final two games last season.

Koski worked out with the Broncos last week. He will provide depth at receiver due to Tim Patrick being out for the season with a torn Achilles, Brandon Johnson being sidelined with an ankle injury and KJ Hamler having been waived after being diagnosed with a minor heart condition.

Koski spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and has appeared in five NFL regular-season games. In 2021, he had two punt returns and five kickoff returns. He missed all of last season due to injury.

Better protection sought

The Cardinals had eight quarterback hits, including two sacks. With that in mind, it was rather obvious what Payton said Monday.

“I think we can protect better,’’ he said.

Five of the quarterback hits and one of the sacks came during the first four series, when Wilson and other starters were in the game. But the Broncos did not have McGlinchey, who is out for the entire preseason with a sprained knee.

“The assignments were fine,’’ Payton said of the overall play of offensive line. “We just got leveraged on a few plays and got hurried a few too many times. We will be able to clean that up.”

Running game solid

Even without starting back Javonte Williams, Payton liked how the running game looked against the Cardinals.

The Broncos had 22 attempts for 122 yards for an impressive 5.5-yard average. That included a 25-yard run on a reverse by wide receiver Jalen Virgil.

“There are certain plays that you look at and you execute really well,’’ Payton said.

Williams, coming back from a serious knee injury suffered last October, is expected to play against the 49ers. Samaje Perine got the start at Arizona and had six carries for 26 yards.

Punting woes

Payton seemed surprised by the shaky preseason debut of Riley Dixon, who returned to the Broncos after previously playing for them from 2016-17.

Dixon’s first punt went just 32 yards before being downed at the Arizona 45. He averaged 45.0 yards gross in the game but just 33.7 net.

“We didn’t punt it like we thought (they would),’’ Payton said. “We’ve had a good two weeks punting the ball. … I think (Dixon will) be much better the next game we play.”

Briefly

Payton remained upset about the Cardinals winning the game on 18-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion run with 2 seconds left. “The last play of the game is something we’ll get cleaned up,’’ he said. “That wasn’t really good.” … Payton did like how the Broncos had five sacks. “I thought we did a really good job,’’ he said. … Payton said the Broncos will have a “physical practice” in full pads Tuesday. “That’s the way we have to practice football,’’ he said.