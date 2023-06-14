Some tempers boiled over at Broncos’ minicamp Wednesday, but Sean Payton was able to quickly get matters under control.

During the second practice of a three-day mandatory camp at the Centura Health Training Center, there was some pushing and shoving. The coach then gathered the team for a meeting on the field before practice resumed.

"Obviously, it got a little chippy," Payton said. "I liked how we responded and got through the workout."

Payton said he reminded players about the importance of keeping their cool. He pointed to a penalty for a hit out of bounds by Cincinnati defensive end Joseph Ossai in the final minute of the AFC Championship Game last season that led to Kansas City kicking a game-winning field goal in a 23-20 win.

“You have to train yourself mentally to get onto the next play,’’ Payton said.

The minicamp will conclude with a practice Thursday before the Broncos are off until training camp starts in late July. Payton said it will be a short session.

“There’s (a certain) number of hours that they give you for three days,’’ Payton said. “We took the big chunks (Tuesday and Wednesday).”

Banjo's hiring

Payton offered some insight into the hiring of Chris Banjo as assistant special teams coach after he concluded a 10-year NFL career as a defensve back.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Payton was sitting in a Denver-area hotel room after being hired last February and was thinking of possible young assistants to add to his staff. He started looking at rosters from when he coached New Orleans during a 15-season tenure through 2021. He saw the listing of Bango, who played for the Saints from 2016-18, at about 10:30 p.m.

"I’m still awake so I get my phone out to see if I have Banjo in the phone, and sure enough, hit call," Payton said. "He answers. … I asked him what he’s thinking about, and he had an interest. A few days later, he’s in here interviewing."

Bullock's 'good' day

Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica said veteran kicker Randy Bullock, at the minicamp as a tryout player, "looked good" Wednesday.

The 10-year veteran Bullock is being looked at as possible competition for Elliott Fry, who has played in just three NFL games.

“Experience can help you,’’ Kotwica said. “Well see how it shakes out.”

Notable

Running back Samaje Perine left practice early with what Payton called a thumb injury, but the coach didn’t seem too concerned. "They were just being smart," he said. "I’m sure he will be fine." … Assistant head coach Mike Westhoff, 75, hired after wanting to work with longtime friend Payton, indicated he only will be on the job in 2023. "I said I’ll do only do it for a year and then I’m going home," Westhoff said. … Attending practice were legendary Broncos quarterback and executive John Elway, former star linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and former trainer Steve Antonopulos.