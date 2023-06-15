Sean Payton once climbed to the top of the NFL mountain with the New Orleans Saints. Now, he’s looking to do the same with the Broncos.

The Broncos concluded offseason workouts Thursday with the third practice of a three-day mandatory minicamp. And Payton, who led the Saints to a Super Bowl win in February 2010 and is in his first season as Denver’s head coach, spoke about the message to his players as they departed the Centura Health Training Center before returning for training camp in late July.

“We are climbing a mountain. … There is a simple picture of the Rocky Mountains with a little ‘X’ on it that says, 'Base Camp,''' Payton said on a Zoom call. “In other words, that is kind of where we are at right now. … The work going north is much more treacherous, difficult and challenging. It is very easy for that to slip. We are all counting on each other.”

Payton admitted he is “clueless relative to climbing mountains,” and he made note of Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner, who has climbed the highest peak on five of the world’s seven continents. Payton said he gave his “rookie, generic version” of climbing mountains to Penner and “the point was made.”

The Broncos began offseason drills April 11 and spent the next two months learning the ways of Payton, who coached the Saints for 15 seasons before taking last season off to serve as a Fox NFL studio analyst. Running back Tony Jones Jr., who played for Payton in New Orleans in 2020 and 2021, said everything went well and he offered a mountain climbing reference.

“To be honest, it was way, way, way, way better than I had expected,’’ Jones told The Denver Gazette. “The team looked good. The team’s physical, fast, smart. Now coaches want us to build on that and keep rising. Can’t go down to the base (camp). Got to keep going up.”

It sure sounds as if Jones gave offseason drills an A.

“I’m not putting a grade on it,’’ Payton said. “I’m pleased with our attendance, and I’m pleased with our health right now. I think the guys are working hard and yet it’s June. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

As far as health is concerned, Payton continues to feel good about the progress of running back Javonte Williams, who was a limited participant in spring drills after suffering a serious knee injury last October. Payton expects him to be ready for the start of training camp.

“He’s doing well. … I’m very optimistic,’’ Payton said.

Payton said Williams’ backup, Samaje Perine, suffered a bruised thumb, which led to his departure early from practice Wednesday. But Perine was back on the field Thursday wearing a wrap on his right thumb.

A notable injury suffered during the spring was to outside linebacker Baron Browning, who underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus. Payton has said Browning will start the regular season on the physically unable to perform list, which would keep him out at least the first six games. But the Broncos this week signed veteran pass rusher Frank Clark as a replacement, and he will join the team for training camp.

Payton said the entire 90-man roster won’t necessarily remain intact for the start of training camp. He said the Broncos had a meeting Wednesday night in which they discussed roster areas that could be addressed.

“I don’t want to use the term, ‘where we are thin,’ but here’s where we’re heavy relative to the current 90-man roster,’’ Payton said. “Here’s where we might be a tick light. This might be what we’re looking for.”

On the Zoom call, Payton wore a Nuggets visor to recognize the team that Monday won its first NBA title and had a parade Thursday.

“Obviously, there is a lot of excitement in the city,’’ Payton said. “It was the perfect time to show our support. I know that the fans are excited. We are proud of the Nuggets organization.’’

The Nuggets are the latest Denver team to summit a mountain. For the Broncos, the climb continues.