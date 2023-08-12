GLENDALE, Ariz. — Sean Payton won the first NFL preseason game he coached after he arrived in New Orleans in 2006. He didn’t win his first one with the Broncos.

And that bothered him.

“What I told the team, regardless of whether it is a preseason game or a regular-season game, you can’t stand losing, especially in that fashion,” Payton said after Friday night’s 18-17 loss to Arizona at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals won when David Blough threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Brian Cobbs with 2 seconds remaining and Emari Demercado ran in a two-point conversion. They marched 75 yards in 10 plays after undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin had given the Broncos a 17-10 lead on a 4-yard run with 1:30 left.

Broncos players have been well aware how much Payton hates to lose. They experienced it firsthand Friday even though the game doesn’t count in the standings.

“It’s a preseason game, but at the end of the day, it’s still football and nobody likes losing,’’ said wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. “Coach Payton is a guy that doesn’t like losing. His team is people that don’t like losing.”

That standard is becoming ingrained in the Broncos, who are coming off a 5-12 season that featured Nathaniel Hackett being fired with two games left is his only season as head coach.

“Hate losing,'' wide receiver Courtland Sutton said about Payton's message to the team after the game. "It has to run through everybody in the locker room. It has to touch everybody."

Despite the loss, there were some positives for the Broncos. Quarterback Russell Wilson, seeking to bounce back after a disastrous first season in Denver, completed 7 of 13 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown with a strong passer rating of 102.4.

Payton had gone into the game with the plan to play Wilson and other starters between 15 and 18 snaps. Payton left offensive starters in for one more drive after they had 14 snaps and Wilson ended up throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jeudy midway through the second quarter on the starting quarterback's 20th snap.

“I wanted to score and leave with a good taste in our mouths,’’ Payton said.

Defensive starters also left Payton with a good taste. With starters playing mostly 15 snaps, they didn’t allow Arizona to score, and the Cardinals didn’t put any points on the board until midway through the third quarter.

“We did a lot of things well (on defense),’’ Payton said. “We played hard.”

Payton said forcing turnovers is “a point of emphasis,” and the Broncos got an interception in the first quarter that cornerback Essang Bassey returned 31 yards to the Arizona 41.

What Payton didn’t like was the defense collapsing at the end, although those were third-team players on the field.

Then there were the special teams. Payton prides himself on having a top-notch unit, and that wasn’t the case Friday.

In the battle at kicker, Brett Maher missed a 47-yard attempt wide right and had a 52-yarder blocked. Elliott Fry missed a 50-yard attempt although he came back to hit an impressive 55-yarder in the waning seconds of the first half to give Denver a 10-0 lead.

“We had a blocked field goal and we gave up penetration at left guard with the young player,’’ Payton said. “Coverage units were solid. There were two longer field-goal attempts, but that’s not the whole special teams. We obviously have to be better in that unit.”

Punter Riley Dixon made his preseason debut after previously playing for the Broncos from 2016-17. Dixon had an ugly 32-yard boot on his first attempt. He finished with three punts for a 45.0 gross average but managed just 33.7 net.

With the Broncos playing at San Francisco on Saturday, Aug. 19, in their second preseason game, Payton feels a sense of urgency. He said the clock is ticking with the regular-season opener against Las Vegas on Sept. 10.

“There will be a number of things that we have to clean up,’’ Payton said. “We are in a race to do that now that we have an opponent on film against us.”

The plan was for the Broncos to watch film Saturday, and Payton did say there would “be a lot of things we like on that tape.” Then again, there was one big thing he didn’t like about his Broncos preseason debut.

“I just don’t like the fact that we didn’t win,’’ he said.