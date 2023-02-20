The Broncos’ new strength and conditioning coach has a four-pronged mission.

Bigger, faster, stronger… and injured less often.

Broncos coach Sean Payton will hire Dan Dalrymple as as the team’s next strength coach, according to a report from Nick Underhill. Dalrymple was the Saints' strength coach for Payton’s entire tenure in New Orleans.

The Broncos in recent seasons have endured injury after injury. Over 31% of the team’s salary cap was on injured reserve, according to Spotrac data. Twenty-three Broncos were on IR.

Dalrymple replaces Loren Landow, who was dismissed from the position after five seasons.

Dalrymple spent 16 seasons alongside Payton in New Orleans. He won multiple strength and conditioning awards after the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV after the 2009 season.

Prior to his time with the Saints, Dalrymple spent 18 years as the strength coach at Miami (Ohio), where he worked with future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberg.