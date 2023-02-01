The Broncos' new ownership group ponied up for their new head coach.

The Walton-Penner, which is worth approximately $70 billion, are set to make Sean Payton one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. That's after they already gave up their 2023 first-round and 2024 second-round pick for Payton's services.

According to 9News, Payton is expected to ink a contract worth $17 million to $20 million per year for five years. At FOX, it was reported by Front Office Sports that Payton made upwards of $10 million per year as an analyst.

Payton's predecessor Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after just 15 games, had a four-year deal worth approximately $3-5 million per year. That's quite the jump for Payton. But the Broncos believe Payton is worth it, considering his successful background. In 15 seasons with the Saints, Payton posted a .631 winning percentage and has a 9-8 record in the playoffs.

But Payton will have to live up to those high expectations if he wants to keep that salary. A $17-20 million contract would put Payton in elite company. Unlike player contracts, coach contracts are not public, but the pay of the top coaches in the league have mostly been uncovered and estimated.

According to Sportico, Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes an estimated $20 million, which is the highest of any football coach — NFL or college — in the country. Behind Belichick is the Seahawks' Pete Carroll at $15 million and Rams' Sean McVay at $14 million. That means Payton would be the second-highest paid coach in the country.

Here's a look at the top 10 highest-paid coaches in the NFL in 2022, per Sportico:

Bill Belichick, Patriots: $20 million

Pete Carroll, Seahawks: $15 million

Sean McVay, Rams: $14 million

Mike Tomlin, Steelers: $12.5 million

Andy Reid, Chiefs: $12 million

John Harbaugh, Ravens: $12 million

Josh McDaniels, Raiders: $10 million

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers: $10 million

Mike Vrabel, Titans: $9.5 million

Doug Pederson, Jaguars: $8.5 million