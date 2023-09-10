The more things change with the Broncos the more they remain the same old same old stuff.

And here’s the kicker: Wil “The Klutz’’ Lutz.

Now the Broncos have lost a combined 22 consecutive games to the Chiefs and the Raiders. Seven straight shambles have happened in the Broncos’ own stadium, which is not the happiest place on turf.

Doesn’t matter who owns the franchise, who is the CEO or the president or the general manager. Certainly doesn’t matter who the head coach is, or who the quarterback is, or even who the field goal and extra-point kicker is. Size of the scoreboard doesn’t matter.

The ill-fated number for the Broncos is 16, which has become a revolting, repulsing routine.

The Raiders thumped Sean Payton, Russell Wilson and all the rest of the Broncos in an ordinary opener Sunday 17-16. Sound familiar? In the last disastrous season, the Broncos scored only 16 points in the opener in Seattle, in the home opener against the Texans, in the sixth game in Los Angeles to the Chargers and, alas, to the Raiders at Mile High, 22-16 in overtime.

Since 2017, when the Broncos first became inconsequential annually, the Broncos amazingly have managed just 16 points, a somewhat rare total in the National Football League, in 16 games. In fact, including Sunday’s embarrassment for the “new, not improved’’ Broncos, the team has scored 16 or fewer points 48 times. During the Peyton Manning era from 2012-2015, when the Broncos were winners and Super Bowl 50 champions, they scored 16 only once and less in four defeats.

What were the excuses Sunday for the Broncos’ 17th defeat in their past 22 games and their 16th setback in the last 19 AFC West Division games?

Mistakes, missed kicks, miscalculations, miscues and major penalties.

In his first game as the Broncos head coach Sean “The Brain’’ Payton was outcoached by Josh McDaniels, of all people.

A throng of 76,299 left the stadium wet and infuriated. Bring back Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

The Broncos began the game with an onside kick, which had succeeded as a Payton surprise at the outset of the second half of Super Bowl XLIV, but not Sunday because the Broncos touched the ball before it reached the required 10 yards.

Payton defended his decision. “It was something we discussed. If we won the toss we were going to defer. Then obviously we want to (onsides) kick over on our sideline. So, yes. it was one of those things we felt, percentage wise, pretty good about the odds.’’

Problem was, however, Payton outsmarted himself and the Raiders got their first well-positioned possession at the Broncos’ 44-yard line and scored a touchdown on a Jimmy Garoppolo’s three-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers, who would be heard from again. With long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, who had played 46 games with the Broncos, and kicker Daniel Carlson, one of the most proficient at his profession in the NFL, the Raiders were up 7-0. The Broncos, with the ameliorated Wilson hitting on all targets and cylinders, drove 86 yards to tie the game.

Well, not exactly. Lutz was off. He had been one of three kicking candidates the Broncos tried since getting rid of Brandon McManus, who was, to Payton, too opinionated, too union-connected, too well-paid ($3.65 million) and too often missing long field goals.

McManus, signed by the Jaguars, was perfect Sunday in victory with four extra points and a 45-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, Lutz was wide wrong in the third quarter on a 55-yard attempt, but later did make a 24-yarder, which apparently is a safe distance for him. The Lutz failures cost the Broncos a victory and shouldn’t be long for Colorado.

But Lutz wasn’t alone in Broncos blunders and bloopers, and they had only six offensive possessions. The Raiders, limited to five, were aided immensely in the fourth quarter by the Broncos’ breakdowns on defense, and Garoppolo and Meyers connected again for the winning touchdown. Cornerback Essang Bassey leveled Garoppolo late and drew a roughing-the passer violation, then safety Kareem Jackson speared Meyers with his helmet to give the Raiders a 15-yard advance late in the game.

And the offense produced only two touchdowns.

The Broncos last beat the Raiders 16-15 Dec. 29, 2019. But 16 wasn’t enough Sunday.

Despite all the changes for the Broncos nothing has changed.