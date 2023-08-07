ENGLEWOOD - The Broncos will use a number of starters in Friday’s preseason opener at Arizona, but likely not star safety Justin Simmons.

Simmons sat out a second straight training camp practice Monday at the Centura Health Training Center with what head coach Sean Payton said was a groin injury.

“He tweaked his groin a couple days ago,’’ Payton said. “We’ll be smart with him and eventually get him back. But in the meantime, other guys will get a chance to get in and get some reps. … You lose someone with his experience and also his IQ. His football IQ is pretty rare.”

Payton confirmed Saturday that starters would play in the preseason and he is continuing to formulate a plan of attack for the opener. But indications have been that quarterback Russell Wilson will start.

“I’ll (announce the plan) later in the week,’’ Payton said when asked how long starters will play. “I don’t look at length, I look at snaps. I don’t know, 15 snaps, 17, 18 snaps. Somewhere in there. … You could be in Phase 1 on offense and Phase 2 on defense because the game started with maybe a lot of plays where your defense was on the field. ... It’s not time in the game, it’s really more of a pitch count.”

Payton is known as being a disciplined coach. So it’s not surprising he will lay down plenty of rules for his preseason debut with the Broncos.

“There is a lot to cover,’’ he said. “Everything from when we are traveling, dress, meeting schedule, locker room and all of that. … You want to see guys who are playing full speed. They know what to do and you are able to evaluate them versus a different scheme. … Hopefully, mental errors are reduced.

“It’s a game always with mistakes, so I keep talking to them about getting onto the next play. … I don’t want to see 10 guys on the field. I don’t want to see uniforms off after we’re done playing (with) sunglasses on and Gilligan hats on and interviews during the game. That’s what I don’t want to see.”

Allen back to Arizona

Plenty of eyes Friday will be on Broncos defensive end Zach Allen, who played his first four seasons with the Cardinals. He signed a three-year, $45.75 million deal with the Broncos last March as a free agent.

“It will definitely be nice to get some game action,’’ Allen said. “I think (it’s) really helpful. I’m excited to go back to Arizona and see some old familiar faces, so it will be fun.”

In 2020, Payton had defensive end Trey Hendrickson on the New Orleans Saints and he had 13 ½ sacks. In 2023, he has Allen on the Broncos.

“He’s smart, he’s in the right gap, he’s consistent,’’ Payton said of Allen. “We had a player. I’m not comparing him to this player. They play different positions. We had a player in New Orleans, Trey Hendrickson, who just was a handful. With each snap, (he had) energy and effort. Zach is that way down in and down out. He’s really, really consistent. It takes a lot of energy, especially when you’re playing inside, to play that way. He’s got really good stamina.”

Hendrickson, now with the Cincinnati Bengals, played in a 4-3 scheme, so he was considered an edge rusher. Allen plays in a 3-4, so he likely won’t have the gaudy sack totals of Hendrickson.

Nevertheless, Allen has had an impressive camp so far for Denver.

“They’ve been good,’’ Allen said of his reps. “Definitely still cleaning some things up. But, yeah, I think this is the time you just kind of of try new things so seeing what works, what doesn’t work. And luckily we have a really good offensive line to test those things out. So if it works against them, you know it’s credible.”

The offensive line has had plenty of fits facing Allen with his non-stop energy.

“I think it’s just kind of the way I was raised and kind of the way that I was taught to the play the game,’’ Allen said. “I had a lot of old-school coaches growing up. … Even in the NFL, I’ve had a lot of great coaches. I think it’s just it’s the way the game is meant to be played.”

Depth chart due out

The Broncos soon will release their first unofficial depth chart of the season. But only because that is required.

The NFL mandates teams put out a depth chart before their first preseason game. Some teams did so Monday, but the Broncos will wait until later in the week.

“We have to, so it starts with that,’’ Payton said of the requirement. “(Chief communications officer) Patrick (Smyth) will put it together, hand it to the coordinators. They’ll hand it to me, and we’ll tweak. Just understand, we can’t write it in pencil, but it’s in pencil."

Briefly

Payton has been intrigued with the play of Taylor Grimes, an undrafted rookie receiver from Incarnate Word University in San Antonio. “You look for traits and somebody that can separate. … He has really good football IQ,’’ Payton said. … Outside linebacker Frank Clark returned to practice Monday. Clark was in and out of workouts last week with an undisclosed condition, including having sat out Denver’s previous practice on Saturday. … Payton said the Broncos “got a lot of good situational work done” Monday. They had a third-down period, a red-zone period and worked on helmet communication from the sideline to the offense and defense.