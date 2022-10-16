Offense
It's no secret Denver's offense has been abysmal this year, ranking last in red zone efficiency and 31st in scoring offense. Meanwhile, the Chargers have one of the better offenses in the NFL currently, ranking ninth in scoring offense at 24.4 points per game. The Chargers have plenty of weapons around quarterback Justin Herbert, too, with receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler. There's a clear advantage on this side of the ball.
Advantage: Chargers
Defense
The good thing for the Broncos is that they have a defense that can give the Chargers issues. Led by outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons, the Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL statistically. The Chargers have an above average defense, featuring linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James. Still, this is where Denver has its biggest edge.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Denver's special teams unit has improved week-to-week, as returner Montrell Washington continues to get comfortable, ranking fifth in punt return average at 13 yards per return. And punter Corliss Waitman ranks first in yards per punt at 52.1. The Chargers have an average special teams unit, with veteran DeAndre Carter as their returner. The Broncos will have a new long snapper this week, though, and that could even things out.
Advantage: Tie
Coaching
Neither coach has had a great start to their careers. In his first season, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett has struggled with game management and has failed to get his offense going. In his second season, Brandon Staley has become one of the main talking points across the league, as he's often questioned for his analytical decisions to go for it on fourth down more than any team in the league. Still, Staley has more experience over Hackett and nearly led the Chargers to a playoff appearance in his first year — something Hackett appears to be nowhere near.
Advantage: Chargers
Intangibles
The Broncos have not shown many intangibles this season, especially in prime time. This will be Denver's fourth prime time game in its first six games, going 1-2 in the previous three contests. And they've looked bad in all three — a last-second loss to Seattle in Week 1 on Monday Night Football, an ugly win over San Francisco in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football and a disgrace of a game with the Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Can they right the ship on Monday night? Recent history says no.
Advantage: Chargers