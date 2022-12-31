Offense
Does this really need to be explained? The Chiefs have arguably the best offense in the NFL, leading nearly every statistical category. Twelve Chiefs have multiple touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Broncos are one of the worst offensive units and just fired their offensive-minded coach. This is a total mismatch.
Advantage: Chiefs
Defense
The Broncos have been considered one of the best defensive units in the NFL season. But they're coming off their worst performance of the season, giving up 51 points to the Rams. It wasn't all their fault with the offense throwing four interceptions, including a pick-6. Kansas City's 'D' has been improved recently and has an elite pass rush. But they still struggle in certain areas, including through the air.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Maybe Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg can be Denver's savior on special teams, having been one of the best special teams coaches in the NFL. But the Broncos rank last in several special teams categories while the Chiefs have one of the best units in the league. Rosburg will have to work his magic if the Broncos want to win the third side of the football.
Advantage: Chiefs
Coaching
Andy Reid once again has his team playing its best football at the end of the season and it appears the Chiefs are real Super Bowl contenders. On the other side, Rosburg will coach his first game as a head coach Sunday, replacing Nathaniel Hackett who was fired Monday. Rosburg seems poised to handle the top duties over the final two weeks, but going against Reid in his first game is not a fair fight.
Advantage: Chiefs
Intangibles
The Broncos have nothing but pride to play for on Sunday. The Chiefs are playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. That's far more important than Denver's pride. The Chiefs securing home field for the playoffs might secure them a spot in the Super Bowl.
Advantage: Chiefs