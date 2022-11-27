Offense
The Broncos offense has been arguably the worst in the NFL this season, averaging a league-low 14.7 points per game. But the Panthers, which will start their third different quarterback this season on Sunday, haven't been much better. They rank 25th in scoring offense at 18.8 points per game. Quarterback Sam Darnold will get the start for the Panthers, with Carolina hoping he can spark their offense. With how bad the Broncos have been on offense, it's hard to ever give them the advantage offensively.
Advantage: Panthers
Defense
While they never have the advantage on offense, the Broncos almost always has the defensive advantage. They rank third in total defense allowing only 302 yards per game and second in scoring defense allowing only 17.1 points per game. The Panthers are a solid defensive team, ranking 22nd in total defense and 19th in scoring defense. Denver's defense could have a big day though, facing Darnold and a Panthers offense that only scored three points last week against the Ravens.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
As bad as the offense has been for the Broncos, special teams might actually be their worst unit. They currently rank last in special team DVOA, meaning they're the least efficient special teams unit in the NFL. The Panthers are one of the best in the NFL, ranking 10th. The Broncos need to make something happen on special teams, and maybe they can in North Carolina, with the last their punt return for a touchdown coming at the Panthers in 2020.
Advantage: Panthers
Coaching
The Panthers fired their head coach Matt Rhule five games into his third season, which Carolina started 1-4. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has served as the interim, leading the Panthers to a 2-4 record since Rhule's departure. Meanwhile, Nathaniel Hackett is already on the hot seat in his first season, giving up play-calling duties last week. Under Wilks' direction, the Panthers have become a scrappy team, while Hackett's group continues to struggle to win close games.
Advantage: Panthers
Intangibles
This is a battle of two of the worst teams in the NFL, similar to the Broncos' matchup last week against the Raiders. But the Broncos do have a little bit more to play for, with the defense having a bit of a chip on its shoulder, the offense making some changes at play-caller and the coaching staff coaching for their jobs.
Advantage: Broncos