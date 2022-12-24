Offense
Surprisingly, the Broncos might have the advantage here. While Denver still ranks near the bottom in nearly every offensive statistic, the Broncos have looked better on offense the past two weeks scoring 28 and 24 points, respectively. And the return of quarterback Russell Wilson should be a boost. Meanwhile, the Rams are decimated with injuries on offense and are on their fourth starting quarterback this season — Baker Mayfield.
Advantage: Broncos
Defense
The Rams will be without their best defensive player this Sunday with defensive tackle Aaron Donald out due to injury. Still, the Rams defense is solid with players like cornerback Jalen Ramsey and edge rusher Leonard Floyd. But the Broncos defense has been stout all season and are playing their best football of the season, led by Pro Bowl corner Pat Surtain II.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
These aren't the best special teams units in the NFL, mostly due to injuries on both teams. But the Rams do have the edge in field goal percentage. Rams kicker Matt Gay ranks sixth in the NFL in field goal percentage, making 91.3% of his kicks. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus ranks 31st, making 75% of his kicks. And in what could be a close game, this could come down to a field goal.
Advantage: Rams
Coaching
Rams coach Sean McVay is considered one of the brightest minds in football. Last season, he led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. And while this season hasn't gone to plan, he is still one of the top coaches in the NFL. Meanwhile, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett has struggled in his first year as a head coach and might even be on the hot seat following the season.
Advantage: Rams
Intangibles
It's hard to find the intangibles in a Christmas Day matchup between two 4-10 teams. Likely both teams would rather be home with their families. But the Broncos have shown some grit in recent weeks despite having little to play for, while the Rams have appeared to shut it down for the season. And who doesn't want to win a game on Nickelodeon?
Advantage: Broncos