Offense
The Broncos offense showed signs of improvement in London two weeks ago, scoring three touchdowns for only the second time this season. Quarterback Russell Wilson is also finally starting to look healthy, throwing for 252 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. But Titans running back Derrick Henry is on a tear, rushing for over 100 yards in his last five games. And it looks like quarterback Ryan Tannehill will return for injury. It may not be a flashy offense, but Henry and the Titans get the job done.
Advantage: Titans
Defense
The Titans rank 23rd in total defense, allowing 363 yards per game, but are only allowing 19.8 points per game, which is 10th in the league. The Broncos, meanwhile, rank second in both categories — 288 yards and 16.5 points per game. Both sides will be without key players, with defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons and outside linebacker Bud Dupree out for the Titans and outside linebackers Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto out for the Broncos. Still, the Broncos will almost always have the edge on this side of the ball.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
The Broncos have had a rough few weeks on special teams. Returner Montrell Washington has been essentially non-existent and the cover units have been subpar. Against the Jaguars, they got a delay of game on a kickoff, which is hard to do. The Titans have an average special teams unit, but have arguably the best punter in the NFL in rookie Ryan Stonehouse. And in what could be a slugfest, a great punter could be the difference.
Advantage: Titans
Coaching
Titans coach Mike Vrabel is considered one of the best head coaches in the NFL, leading the Titans to the playoffs each of the past three seasons. On the other side, Nathaniel Hackett might be on the hot seat in only his first season as the Broncos head coach. This is a lopsided matchup in the coaching department.
Advantage: Titans
Intangibles
With only an 8% chance of making the playoffs entering Sunday, according to FiveThirtyEight.com, this is a must-win for the Broncos. A win on Sunday and their odds increase to over 20%. A loss and it's down to 3%. And with games against the 2-6 Raiders and 3-7 Panthers looming, Sunday could be the start of a four-game winning streak that puts Denver back in playoff contention. It's time for the Broncos to play desperate, because their season is on the line Sunday in Nashville.
Advantage: Broncos