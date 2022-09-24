Offense
It's the battle of outside zones this week on Sunday Night Football. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan both run variations of the same offense, with an emphasis on running the ball. San Francisco is one of the best in the league in the ground game, averaging 182 rushing yards per game. And while the Broncos have the edge at quarterback between Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have proven to have one of the most efficient offenses with maybe the most dynamic player in football, Deebo Samuel.
Advantage: 49ers
Defense
This will be the Denver defense's biggest test so far, and they appear to be up for the task. Through two games, the Broncos rank third in team defense, allowing only 243.5 yards per game. But the 49ers are also stout defensively, ranking first in team defense at 210 yards per game. And both sides have elite pass rushers, with Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory for the Broncos and Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead for the 49ers. This is a toss up.
Advantage: Tie
Special teams
The Broncos' special teams unit was suspect in Weeks 1 and 2, with miscues ranging from a missed field goal to near-blocked punts to a handful of avoidable penalties. But returner Montrell Washington has shown the ability to make big plays and the Broncos could use a couple this week. The problem for Washington, though, is that San Francisco has been solid in kickoff coverage. And 49ers kicker Robbie Gould remains one of the best in the NFL.
Advantage: 49ers
Coaching
There's a clear advantage here, and it's not in the Broncos' favor. Shanahan is considered one of the best coaches in football, having led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019-20 and an NFC championship appearance last season. Meanwhile, Hackett has continued to struggle with game management and playcalling in his first season as a head coach.
Advantage: 49ers
Intangibles
With Garoppolo back as the starting quarterback for the 49ers, this is a team that can compete for a Super Bowl this season. And while the Broncos may be on the verge of turning things around with Wilson at QB, they still have a long ways to go as a team. The 49ers are an experienced team that knows what it looks like to win these types of games. The Broncos still need to prove they can win big games.
Advantage: 49ers