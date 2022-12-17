Offense
The Cardinals may not have quarterback Kyler Murray for the rest of the season, but backup Colt McCoy has plenty of experience and weapons around him to be formidable. Receivers Deandre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and Robbie Anderson have all been top playmakers for Arizona this season. Meanwhile, the Broncos' offense is banged up, with quarterback Russell Wilson questionable for Sunday. Denver is also thin at receiver and offensive line, while the Cardinals' offense is relatively healthy other than Murray.
Advantage: Cardinals
Defense
While the Broncos' defense hasn't been great at the end of games, it's still one of the best defenses in the NFL. And facing a backup quarterback in McCoy, it could be a big day for the Broncos. The return of Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory is also a boost, as the Cardinals' offensive line has been suspect this season. For the Cardinals, they're led by former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, who calls Arizona's defense. Joseph's unit hasn't been great this year, ranking 21st in total defense and last in scoring defense.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
The Broncos are coming off one of their best special teams performances of the season, especially in the return game. Rookie Montrell Washington had a 29-yard kick return and a 21-yard punt return. The Cardinals have an average special teams unit, led by veteran kicker Matt Prater and returner Greg Dortch. But it's certainly not a unit that is a serious threat to hurt the Broncos. And the same can be said vice versa.
Advantage: Neither
Coaching
Both coaches enter this game on the hot seat. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett could be let go after just one season in Denver, with his team falling well short of expectations this year and his offense being historically bad. Meanwhile, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is in his fourth season posting a 28-34-1 record. The Cardinals also had high expectations this season after making the playoffs last year, but have been a disaster in nearly all phases. Hackett and Kingsbury are the two odds-on favorites to be fired next in the NFL.
Advantage: Neither
Intangibles
With both coaches on the hot seat, this game feels like it could come down to which players care more about their head coach. And which players care more about winning a primarily meaningless game. Both teams are out of the playoff picture, but there are still a few things to play for — their coaches' jobs and their own next contracts. It seems as though the Broncos might have the edge in that department, still sharing their belief in Hackett and considering they didn't quit last week down 27-0.
Advantage: Broncos