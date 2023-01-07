Offense
The Broncos offense looked arguably the best its looked all season last week against the Chiefs, scoring 24 points. Still, it's obvious Denver has its flaws, which is why the Broncos are on their third play-caller of the season. The Chargers, meanwhile, are starting to hit their stride offensively, ranking ninth in total offense and 13th in scoring offense. The Broncos will have a tough task slowing down quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.
Advantage: Chargers
Defense
Denver still has one of the best defenses in the NFL, despite the Broncos' season being a disaster in the win-loss column. The Broncos rank sixth in total defense and 10th in scoring defense, which is why defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will likely be interviewing several coach openings, including in Denver. The Chargers have struggled this season defensively, ranking 19th in total defense and 18th in scoring defense. Their top pass rusher Joey Bosa has returned from injury though, which is a big boost.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
The Broncos special teams was much improved this past week, thanks to interim coach Jerry Rosburg. Denver forced a fumble on a punt and blocked a field goal against the Chiefs, which helped them stay in the game. The Broncos have had one of the worst special teams units all season, while the Chargers have been average in nearly every category. But the Chargers have also had several different kickers, which has cost them in several close games. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has the edge there, but that's the only area on special teams Denver has the edge.
Advantage: Chargers
Coaching
Chargers coach Brandon Staley appeared to be on the hot seat most of the 2022 season, with many believing he needed to reach the playoffs to keep his job. He's done that, with the Chargers securing a wild-card spot currently as the fifth seed, winning their last four. The Broncos are obviously going through a coaching search currently, with Rosburg serving as the team's interim. And while Rosburg has been inspiring in his short time as the interim, Staley has his team playing its best ball at the right time.
Advantage: Chargers
Intangibles
The Broncos are playing for pride this Sunday, hoping to finish their season with a win for the first time since 2019-20. But the Chargers could have a lot more to play for, because if the Ravens beat the Bengals, the Chargers would need to win to keep the five seed in the playoffs. They also likely want to keep their momentum heading into the postseason.
Advantage: Chargers