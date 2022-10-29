Offense

The Broncos offense has been the worst in the league through seven games, ranking last in scoring offense averaging 14.3 points per game. The Jaguars rank 16th, averaging 22.1 points per game. Led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars offense has been able to the move the ball efficiently thanks to new head coach and former Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson. Meanwhile, new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett can't seem to get his offense moving in the right direction.

Advantage: Jaguars

Defense

Denver has arguably the best defense in the NFL, ranking second in total defense and first in defensive efficiency. The Jaguars are the middle of the pack, ranking 17th in total offense and 16th in defensive efficiency. But the Broncos defense needs to force more turnovers, having only seven takeaways this season which ranks 23rd in the NFL. Still, the Broncos have the easy edge here.

Advantage: Broncos

Special teams

The Broncos have had a bad stretch on special teams in recent weeks, with a muffed punt against the Chargers and a missed extra point and field goal against the Jets. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have an above average special teams unit and one Denver is familiar with. Last season, Jacksonville returned a kickoff for a touchdown against the Broncos.

Advantage: Jaguars

Coaching

Doug Pederson may not have the start he wanted in Jacksonville, sitting at 2-5. But there is belief the former Super Bowl champion head coach with the Eagles has the Jaguars heading in the right direction. On the other side, it's clear Nathaniel Hackett is on the hot seat in just his first year with his offense struggling and his game management skills being questionable.

Advantage: Jaguars

Intangibles

Since 2013, the Jaguars have played in London eight times. They're 4-4 in those contests. The Broncos have only played in London once, losing 24-16 to the 49ers in 2010. Jacksonville has the advantage here in terms of experience playing internationally, which shouldn't be overstated. The time change and preparation is different than any other game, giving the Jaguars an edge across the pond.

Advantage: Jaguars