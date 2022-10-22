Offense
At this point, do the Broncos have an advantage offensive over any team? Denver ranks last in scoring offense and 22nd in total offense. Meanwhile, the Jets — with a second-year quarterback and rookie running back — rank 11th in scoring offense and 17th in total offense. The Broncos will also be without their starting quarterback Russell Wilson this week, which makes this a clear advantage for the Jets.
Advantage: Jets
Defense
One could argue the Broncos have the best defense in the NFL right now, ranking third in total defense and fourth in scoring defense, allowing only 16.5 points per game. The Jets also have a solid defense, especially up front, featuring defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and Carl Lawson. But the Broncos have some stars, too, in safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, and they could be the difference maker against Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
The Broncos are coming off a poor special teams performance after returner Montrell Washington muffed a punt against the Chargers that ended up costing them the game. The Jets, on the other hand, are coming off one of their best performances, blocking a field goal and a punt. In what will likely be a defensive battle Sunday, special teams could be the difference.
Advantage: Jets
Coaching
In his second year Jets coach Robert Saleh has appeared to right the ship in New York. The defensive-minded head coach has seemingly changed the culture there, creating a scrappy team that's become tough to beat. On the other side, Nathaniel Hackett has struggled in first six weeks and may already be on the hot seat in his first season.
Advantage: Jets
Intangibles
This feels like a must-win for the Broncos. That's not good thing when it's only Week 7. But with a trip to London next week to face the Jaguars and a BYE after that, this needs to be a game that Denver turns things around. And with the Super Bowl XXXII team being honored at halftime, maybe there will be some magic on the Broncos' side Sunday.
Advantage: Broncos