Offense
The Raiders may be without tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, but they still have the advantage over the inept Broncos. Denver ranks last in scoring offense and will be down several starters on offense, including wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The Raiders also had one of their best offensive performances of the season the last time they met, thanks to running back Josh Jacobs.
Advantage: Raiders
Defense
Statistically, the Broncos have the best defense in the league. They rank first in points per game, first in red zone defense, first in yards per play and first in passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the Raiders have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, especially in the passing game. They're allowing an average of 250 passing yards per game and a 107 passer rating per game, which is the highest in the NFL.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Both teams have average special teams units, but the Raiders have a bit of an edge. The Broncos rank 30th in punt return coverage, which could be an issue on Sunday. They've also had struggles in the return game, as rookie Montrell Washington hasn't had a big return in several weeks. And in a game that could be close, special teams could be the difference.
Advantage: Raiders
Coaching
There's an argument to be made that these could be the two worst coaches in the NFL right now. Josh McDaniels, who was fired as the Broncos' head coach in 2009, has been a disaster in Las Vegas through nine games with players questioning leadership. And Nathaniel Hackett has his offense on pace to be the worst in franchise history.
Advantage: Nobody
Intangibles
This is a battle of two teams on the edge of falling off a cliff, if they're not already there. Playoff hopes are pretty much non-existent for both teams and both coaches appear to be on the hot seat in their first seasons. The singular advantage that favors the Broncos is the crowd — maybe. For Broncos Country, with McDaniels back in town, Sunday should be personal.
Advantage: Broncos Country