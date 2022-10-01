Offense
Neither offense has been great through three games this season, despite having high expectations. The Raiders rank 11th in points per game at 21.3, but 18th in yards per game at 346.7. The Broncos are 31st in points per game at 14.3 and 16th in yards per game at 348. The Broncos are hoping for a breakthrough this week, but the Raiders certainly have more talent offensively, featuring wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller — arguably the two best players at their respective positions.
Advantage: Raiders
Defense
This is where the Broncos hold their biggest advantage. Denver has been a top five defense in nearly every category this season — second in points per game (12), third in yards per game (251.3), passing yards per game (170) and rush yards per game (81.3). The Raiders, on the other hand, have been one of the worst defenses in the league, ranking 21st in total yards allowed per game (376.3) and 26th in passing yards per game (267). The Broncos should be able to take advantage of a suspect Raiders secondary.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Denver's special teams unit is trending in the right direction after last week thanks to punter Corliss Waitman, who downed six of his 10 punts inside the 20-yard-line. Returner Montrell Washington has also been improving, with a few nice returns. Meanwhile, the Raiders, which are led by former Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, have struggled on special teams. Last week against the Titans the Raiders allowed a 21-yard punt return and a 29-yard kickoff return, meaning Washington might have a couple chances at big plays Sunday.
Advantage: Broncos
Coaching
Nathaniel Hackett showed growth last week against the 49ers, having no game management issues. Still, his offense has been a mess through three games. But Hackett has the advantage this week over former Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels, who flamed out in Denver in incredible fashion. And it appears things haven't started well in Las Vegas, either, with his team at 0-3 to start the year.
Advantage: Broncos
Intangibles
The Raiders essentially have to win Sunday if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. The 1992 San Diego Chargers are the only team in NFL history to start 0-4 and go on to make the playoffs — only six teams have started 0-3 and made the playoffs. And the Raiders have the edge in recent history against the Broncos, with Denver having lost five in a row and not beating the Raiders on the road since 2015.
Advantage: Raiders