Offense

Russell Wilson vs. Davis Mills at quarterback? Give me the Broncos' offense every day of the week. That's not necessarily a shot at Mills, who does have some nice weapons in wide receiver Brandin Cooks and tight end O.J. Howard. But the Broncos appear to be on the verge of having their best offensive team in seven years thanks to Wilson. This week, they just need to make sure they capitalize in the red zone.

Advantage: Broncos

Defense

The Broncos will likely be without a couple starters Sunday, with safety Justin Simmons on the injured reserve and inside linebacker Josey Jewell still questionable with a calf injury. Still, Denver has the advantage here, as Houston's defense is full of young and inexperienced talent — led by rookies cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre. The Texans gave up 517 yards of offense last week against the Colts.

Advantage: Broncos

Special teams

Special teams was arguably the Broncos' worst unit on Monday night, giving up a couple long kick returns and generating virtually no return on their attempts, and of course missing the game-winning field goal. The Texans special teams unit allowed zero kick returns and made both their field goal attempts against the Colts. The Colts did have five punt returns for 34 yards, which might mean Broncos returner Montrell Washington might get a few opportunities Sunday.

Advantage: Texans

Coaching

Once again, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be going up against a much more experienced head this week in Texans coach Lovie Smith. The 64-year-old will be coaching his 178th game on Sunday, posting a 89-87-1 record in his coaching career. Meanwhile, Hackett will be coaching his second career game as a head coach and is coming off a pretty big blunder in his first game

Advantage: Texans

Intangibles

The Texans are a young football that's not expected to win more than five games this season. But they're scrappy and a team you can't take lightly. Still, the Broncos are more experienced and coming off a loss they feel shouldn't have happened. Their also at home for the first time this season, and with expectations as high as ever, the crowd might play a factor Sunday at Mile High.

Advantage: Broncos