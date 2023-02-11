The Broncos have played in eight Super Bowls in their history — three wins, several lopsided defeats. Here's a look at the history of the Broncos in the Super Bowl:

Super Bowl XII

Score: Cowboys 27, Broncos 10

When/Where: Jan. 15, 1979, at Superdome (New Orleans)

What happened: In their first Super Bowl appearance, the Broncos and the "Orange Crush" were no match for the Dallas Cowboys. Denver committed eight turnovers and had only 156 total yards. The Broncos defense was the story all season and kept Denver in the game for awhile but it wasn't enough.

MVP: Cowboys' Harvey Martin and Randy White

Super Bowl XXI

Score: Giants 39, Broncos 20

When/Where: Jan. 25, 1987, at Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

What happened: Quarterback John Elway carried the Broncos to a matchup with the Giants. Denver led 10-9 at halftime, but it all fell apart in the second half. The Giants scored 33 unanswered points to bury the Broncos. Giants quarterback Phil Simms was 22 of 25 in the win.

MVP: Giants' Phil Simms

Super Bowl XXII

Score: Redskins 42, Broncos 10

When/Where: Jan. 31, 1988, at Jack Murphy Stadium (San Diego)

What happened: The only silver lining for the Broncos was the first quarter. Denver led 10-0 and then gave up 35 points in the second quarter. Redskins running back Timmy Smith ran for 204 yards while Doug Williams threw for 340 yards. Denver was never in the game after the first quarter.

MVP: Redskins' Doug Williams

Super Bowl XXIV

Score: 49ers 55, Broncos 10

When/Where: Jan. 28, 1990, at Superdome (New Orleans)

What happened: Nothing good for the Broncos. Denver was never in the game. The 1989-90 49ers are one of the top teams in NFL history and they showed it in Super Bowl XXIV. Joe Montana had 297 yards passing with 148 going to Jerry Rice. Just a complete rout.

MVP: 49ers' Joe Montana

Super Bowl XXXII

Score: Broncos 31, Packers 24

When/Where: Jan. 25, 1998, at Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego)

What happened: "This one's for John," former Broncos owner Pat Bowlen said after. After four losses in the big game, the Broncos break through vs. Brett Favre's Packers. Running back Terrell Davis scores three touchdowns and rushes for 157 yards in the win. The win also broke the NFC's 12-game winning streak.

MVP: Broncos' Terrell Davis

Super Bowl XXIII

Score: Broncos 34, Falcons 19

When/Where: Jan. 31, 1999, at Pro Player Stadium (Miami)

What happened: The defending champion Broncos dominated all season and took care of business in Super Bowl. Elway played his final game for the franchise and ended his career with back-to-back titles and a Super Bowl MVP. Elway had 336 passing yards, one passing TD and one rushing TD.

MVP: Broncos' John Elway

Super Bowl XLVIII

Score: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8

When/Where: Feb. 2, 2014, at MetLife Stadium (New York)

What happened: It was bad from the start. The ball was snapped over Peyton Manning's head on the first play from scrimmage for a safety and Denver never recovered. The Broncos' offense was the best in NFL history and Seattle made it look incompetent. Denver didn't score until the end of the third quarter.

MVP: Seahawks' Malcolm Smith

Super Bowl 50

Score: Broncos 24, Panthers 10

When/Where: Feb. 7, 2016, Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

What happened: The domimant Denver defense did its job as it held MVP Cam Newton to 10 points. The Broncos forced four turnovers and scored a touchdown on defense. It was Peyton Manning's final game as he, like Elway, finished his career with a Super Bowl title. Von Miller had 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

MVP: Broncos' Von Miller