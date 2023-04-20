The Broncos don’t have a pick in next week’s NFL draft until the third round, but perhaps they’ve still set some sort of record.

The Broncos on Thursday held a pre-draft press conference on Zoom with general manager George Paton and first-year coach Sean Payton. Near the end of the 50-minute session that had more than 50 media members on it, Payton was getting antsy.

“Whoever you call on will be our last question because we’re getting ready to set a record for a pre-draft press conference,’’ Payton said to the moderator during the final minute. “We’re at 49 minutes.”

Payton has seen that there’s a heck of a lot of interest in what the Broncos will do in the April 27-29 draft even if they don’t first pick until the Nos. 67 and 68 selections of the third round. And even though they have only five total picks.

So what will the Broncos do when they’re finally on the clock? They say they will take the best player available. Stop if you’ve heard that one before.

Never mind that of the 12 outside free agents the Broncos signed, nine were on offense and just two on defense (the other was punter Riley Dixon). Paton said that will have no bearing on whether Denver could now address the defense more in the draft than the offense.

“We’re going to take the best player,’’ Paton said. “We were really aggressive in free agency. We wanted to fill as many holes with as many quality players that fit the prototype and fit our culture as we could. They just so happened to be on offense. We feel like we filled a lot of those holes. ... We were good on defense last year, and we still have some talent on defense. We have a foundation. We’re not going to stretch to draft a defensive player.”

Paton said the Broncos will be “open-minded to move up and move back” in the draft.

As for beefing up the offense even more, Paton was asked about the health of running back Javonte Williams, who suffered a serious knee injury last October and is continuing with his rehab. He didn’t rule out that the Broncos could draft a running back.

“Javonte is doing really well in his rehab,’’ Paton said. “We don’t have a date, but we feel good. We feel good that he’ll be back this season. We’re not entirely sure when. … If there’s a runner there, no matter what point of the draft, and he’s the best player on our board we’ll take a running back, that’s for sure.”

Paton was hired by Denver in January 2021 and was in charge of its last two drafts. Now, with the Broncos coming off a 5-12 season and having replaced novice head coach Nathaniel Hackett with Payton, there is some uncertainty. Paton was asked whether he or Payton would make the final call if there is disagreement on a player to draft.

“That decision would have been made,’’ Paton said. “I know that’s a cop-out answer. … That’s all we do all day is discuss these different scenarios. We actually have a mock (draft) that goes to the seventh round, believe it or not. … Those decisions will have been made.”

Regardless, Payton fingerprints figure to be all over the draft. Paton said he sits in the draft meetings and “sounds like a scout.” He said he has a “similar vision” of how to “build the football team” as Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who was Miami’s coach from 2005-06 when Paton also was with the Dolphins.

Paton talked a bit Thursday about the draft philosophy he had while coaching New Orleans for 15 seasons prior to taking last season off to serve as a Fox studio analyst.

“You try to create some mission statements,’’ Payton said. “What do we value? What’s important? We’ve done the same here. … I can’t recall one time (when Payton was with the Saints) that when the time came to select player, (there was) a disagreement.”

During Payton’s tenure with the Saints, only once did they not have both a first- and second-round pick, which was in 2012. That turned out well with the selection of defensive end Akiem Hicks, although only the first 3 ½ seasons of his solid 10-year career were with New Orleans.

The Broncos only have not had both a first- and second-round pick in the 1986 and 1995 drafts. This time around, Paton said it has been a challenge to prepare.

“It’s hard to mock a third round, but we are giving it a go,’’ said Paton, who said the team has “been in a bubble for the last month grinding on the draft process.”

Payton said making the draft more difficult to evaluate has been a number of prospects having played an addition season of college football due to COVID-related rules and many also having played at multiple schools due to the transfer portal. But he said he and Paton “really like (having) back-to-back picks” in the third round.

Payton said there is an adjustment period working with a new team. He said “the analytics department is something that is on a new, different level” than he’s worked with before.

“I’m like that driver of a new car that still hasn’t figured out how to get the seat warmers on,’’ Payton said. “It’s pretty impressive, and it’s new for me in a good way.”

Payton still has some time to learn more before the draft gets underway. And as Thursday’s press conference dragged on, he seemed quite eager to get back to work.