Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, suspended indefinitely last week by the league for betting on NFL games, placed "approximately 32" wagers on Denver games last season and is facing criminal charges, the Des Moines Register reported.

The Register cited documents provided by the Story (Iowa) County attorney. Uwazurike played at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth-round of the 2022 draft by the Broncos.

The Register reported that, according to a criminal complaint, Uwazurike is alleged to have bet on college and NFL games in which he played. The Register reported that the FanDuel account controlled by Uwazurike completed about 801 mobile on-line sports wagers, totaling over $21,361.

Four of the wagers were reported to have been on games he played in 2021 in college. And Uwazurike was alleged in the criminal complaint to have placed bets on five Broncos games in 2022, including a Dec. 18 game in which he played 25 snaps against Arizona. That tied for the second-most snaps he had in a game as a rookie, when he played in eight.

The Register reported that Uwazurike is also accused of tampering with records. He has a court hearing set for Aug. 16.

"It's a legal matter,'' Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wednesday. "We've been up to speed all along and we'll just leave it at that. So there's been no surprises. Nothing that's news to us. We've cooperated and we'll continue to cooperate in every step that is required."

Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL at least for the 2023 season. The earliest he can apply for reinstatement is July 24, 2024.