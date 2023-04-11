Quinn Bailey is back with the Broncos.

The tackle on Tuesday signed his one-year exclusive rights tender for $940,000, putting him in line to be with the team for a fifth straight season. He originally was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Arizona State.

Bailey was on hand as the Broncos began offseason drills Tuesday under first-year coach Sean Payton.

Bailey got into eight games last year and had one start. He primarily spent his first two seasons of 2019 and 2020 on the practice squad, and got into one game in each. Then he got into four games in 2021.