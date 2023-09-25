With the dust still settling Monday after the Broncos' historic loss to the Miami Dolphins, 70-20, one Broncos legend offered his analysis.

"If it takes this to be rock bottom, I thought rock bottom was what we had seen in the past," Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said on Denver Sports 104.3 FM.

Davis was critical of the players not taking ownership of what was happening.

"You gotta put everybody on notice," Davis said. "If it's gotten to the point where they feel like they can quit and there's no consequences, then you gotta move on (from them)."

"When you factor in 0-3 and you look at the way they lost, I'm saying they might be gaining momentum. But I am not, never advocating at this point 0-3 to just tank a season. I can't think that way," Davis added.

Mark Schlereth, a former offensive lineman for the Broncos, asked Davis if he believes the Broncos got "embarrassed."

"Yes, we definitely got embarrassed (Sunday)," Davis said.

Davis he felt the Broncos "quit." He compared this start to the Broncos' 0-4 start in 1999

"I hate to say this, but I was hoping that (Dolphins coach) Mike (McDaniel) would go for it (73 points, an NFL record). He owed it to his team to be historical," Davis said.