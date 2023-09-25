With the dust still settling Monday morning after the Denver Broncos historic loss to the Miami Dolphins 70-20, one greatest ever Broncos players offered his analysis on what he's seen this season.

"If it takes this to be rock bottom, I thought rock bottom was what we had seen in the past," former Denver Broncos running back and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan's show 'Schlereth and Evans.'

Davis was critical of the players not taking ownership of what was happening during the game and should be put on notice. He said he's not seeing any players coming out and saying 'this ain't happening, not on my watch', then asked hosts Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans, "Who are those players?"

Evans said, "it would be one thing if it was just a massive talent gap and they just got boat raced by a superior team, you just said it, Mark said it, they quit. What do you do with the players who quit?"

Davis' return remarks were, "you gotta put everybody on notice. If it's gotten to the point where they feel like they can quit and there's no consequences, then you gotta move on (from them)."

"When you factor in 0-3 and you look at the way they lost, I'm saying they might be gaining momentum, but I am not, never advocating at this point 0-3 to just TANK a season, I can't think that way," Davis said.

Schlereth, a former offensive lineman for the Broncos, asked Davis at the beginning of the talk show, "would you like to begin saying we got embarrassed as a team yesterday?"

"Yes, we definitely got embarrassed yesterday," Davis said. "And watching that game, man, I just could not believe what I was watching. I just could not believe that in an NFL game... you see the... I mean it was just, like, they (Miami) had their way 'Stink'."

Davis' opening remarks sounded poignant and straight-up truthful, yet he stumbled to find the words about the massive loss.

Davis went on to say after the score was 14-7, he felt the Broncos could respond and "we have a little fight in us", but from that point on the Broncos couldn't stop the running game, the passing game, the screen game, nor anything the Dolphins wanted to do.

Davis views the Broncos as family. And for Davis he felt he and others have dedicated their heart and soul, and energy into the team, but went on to say, "yesterday was one of those days when I saw guys quit and I thought I'd never see that."

Davis compared the Broncos' 0-4 start in 1999 to the 2023 season, but also said that start was different.

Davis saw guys not interested in playing yesterday he said.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

He never recalled being in a game like Sunday's before except when he was in college playing at Long Beach State.

"We played the University of Miami, and Clemson, and we were that team that would travel just to get paid, and get our heads bashed in," Davis said.

Davis compared the players who quit trying Sunday to former Bronco wide receiver Anthony Miller.

Davis said of Miller, "Mike (Shanahan) moved on from Anthony Miller because Anthony refused to block, he was a selfish receiver, it was all about him and Mike said 'no, I'm going to put my fate in a undrafted second-year player in Rod Smith and just changed the culture."

"If they are getting rid of Anthony Miller, then TD is on notice."

Accountability to your guys is what makes championship teams Davis also said.

"I hate to say this, but I was hoping that (Dolphins head coach) Mike (McDaniel) would was going for it (73 points). He owed it to his team to be historical," Davis said.

The regular season NFL season record for points in a game is 72.

To drive Davis' point across about players being put on notice, Schlereth told a story from 1997 when coach Shanahan cut the highest paid defensive player in Michael Dean Perry and a team captain for a 'lack of effort'.

"Who's your Michael Dean Perry?" asked Evans to Davis of holding players accountable, not necessarily Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph.

"I bet you there'd be more than one," Davis said, but didn't ever chose directly who could be cut like Miller was in the off season in 1997.

Unlike the transfer portal in college football, the Denver Broncos can't flip the majority of the roster like Coach Prime did in Boulder, Evans said.

Davis is willing to give the players one more chance against the Chicago Bears in week four, but Schlereth and Evans both appear to think roster changes are needed.

Evans said that when Miller and Dean Perry were cut it set a precedent in Broncos' history to the idea that players need to be made example of and if "that somebody's head is put on a platter it does seem to work."