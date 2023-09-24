It was a historically ugly day for the Denver Broncos in a 70-20 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami.

As bad as it was, there was still a bright spot, albeit just one, as the Broncos dropped to 0-3 on the season.

The Good

Rookie Marvin Mims Jr. continues to make plays. The second-round pick caught three passes for 73 yards, with a long of 38 yards, and rushed once for three more yards. His biggest play of the day came on special teams, however. After the Dolphins scored their ninth touchdown of the game, Mims caught the ensuing kickoff, started to his right before finding a cut-back lane around the 25-yard line. From there, Mims just had to outrun the Dolphins kicker for the second touchdown of his young career.

The Bad

Denver’s offense couldn’t get out of its own way. Russell Wilson passed for 306 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Courtland Sutton hauled in the touchdown pass but fumbled twice, halting a pair of promising drives. The Broncos also had two touchdowns taken off the scoreboard following penalties. The running backs averaged 3.5 yards per carry on 20 attempts. The offense scored on just three of its 14 drives and failed to score after halftime.

The Ugly

The Broncos gave up the second most total yards in a single game (726) in NFL history and were on the verge of giving up the most points in NFL history until the Dolphins opted not to kick the record-breaking field goal in the final minutes. Miami passed for 376 yards and rushed for 350 more, good for 726 total yards. Miami averaged 8.1 yards per carry, scoring five touchdowns on the ground, and completed 25 of 28 passes with five passing touchdowns. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed his first 17 passes before his first incompletion came five minutes into the third quarter.