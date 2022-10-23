DENVER — New quarterback, same story.
Playing without starting quarterback Russell Wilson, who has a hamstring injury, the Broncos again put together another offensive disaster Sunday — this time with Brett Rypien as the starter. The Broncos (2-5) lost their fourth straight, losing 16-9 to the Jets (5-2). Denver actually outgained New York with 324 total yards and 21 first downs to 260 and 10, respectively — another stellar defensive performance wasted.
"I'm sick of being up here saying the same thing over and over again," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "The opportunities are there and at some point we have to take them. There's no excuses. We've been in every single game and we have to win these games. We have to take them.
"It's that simple. It's the NFL. It's going to be hard."
Denver now has only two touchdowns in its last three games and fewer than 17 points in six of its seven games, ranking last in scoring offense, averaging 14.2 points per game. It's statistically the worst offense in the league, and it doesn't matter who is playing quarterback.
On Sunday, Rypien was 24 of 46 for 225 yards and one interception. But other than a handful of poor throws, Rypien wasn't the issue offensively. It was a lack of making big plays in key moments — none bigger than in the fourth quarter with two minutes remaining and facing a fourth and three from the Jets' 26-yard-line. Rypien took a shot for receiver Courtland Sutton in the end zone, but it was broken up and essentially sealing Denver's fate.
It's those type of plays that the Broncos — which have now lost four one-score games — continue to fail to make every week.
"It's on me to go make that play," Sutton said. "It's on me to figure out how to make a play. I have to be perfect for the team. I'm going to find a way to fix that... Any opportunity we get to make a play, it's on us. We have to find a way to make a play and that's what we have to do moving forward."
Defensively, the Broncos again put together a winning performance. Sutton said after the game that the defense has held up their side of the bargain, and that it's time for him and the offense do the same.
"With all due respect to Courtland's comments, it's a team game," safety Justin Simmons said. "The fact of the matter is there's 16 points scored and we aonly scored nine. So we're at fault, too. I don't care what the stats say. I don't care what our rank is defensively. We didn't play well enough to win this game."
It's not going to get any easier for the Broncos, either. On Monday, they travel to London for a week to play the 2-5 Jaguars before the bye week. The good news is Wilson is "trending or toward" playing.
But Wilson or not, the next two weeks could play a major role in not only this season's outcome, but also the future of the franchise. The trade deadline on Nov. 1 will likely be busy for the Broncos. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam have all been rumored to be on the trading block. And if the Broncos lose to Jacksonville next Sunday, it could be a wholesale in Denver.
Not to mention, another loss would only make Hackett's seat warmer, as Broncos Country's patience with the first-year head coach continues to run thin.
"The heat's always on," Hackett said. "You always want to give yourself chance to make the playoffs. We're behind the eight-ball right now at 2-5. We've got to fight our way out of this hole."
So with the trade deadline quickly approaching and little hope of making the playoffs, this is heading in the wrong direction fast in what could be Denver's most disappointing season in recent history. And the frustration is starting to boil over in the Broncos' locker room.
"I’m just sick of being right there," defensive lineman Mike Purcell said. "We keep saying, ‘You know, we’re right there, it’s gonna turn around, it’s gonna turn around.’ But to be honest, f— that. We’ve got to turn it around. I feel people are just waiting for it to turn around. It’s not something we can wait for. It’s something that we’ve got to make happen."
The Broncos have 10 games to turn it around. And it's not out of the realm possibility for them to still make the playoffs. According to FiveThirtyEight, they have a 6% chance. Since 1990, eight teams have made the playoffs after a 2-5 start, with the 2021 Eagles being the most recent.
But things have to change quickly — specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Because right now, the Broncos continue to drill to a new rock bottom each week.
"Frustration, disappointment, anger, sadness — all of the above," Sutton said. "But we have a lot of opportunities ahead of us. We've got 10 games left. It's on us to maximize these 10 games."