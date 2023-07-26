ENGLEWOOD — When is a football helmet more than a football helmet?

When it involves multiple color palettes and male models, player involvement and suggestions, a green light from the NFL offices and 12 million impressions on social media.

But can the Broncos' new helmet beat the Chiefs? Asking for a local football franchise.

They're calling it the "Snowcapped" helmet, a predominantly white piece of headwear that features the timeless "D" and snorting horse.

"Really excited about it," team president Damani Leech said Wednesday at Centura Health Training Center.

Talk about an exhaustive process to make a helmet happen. Team captain Justin Simmons modeled the new hat for the launch, which produced an astounding number of views on social media. Chris "Flip" Valenti, the team's equipment manager and a legend in the biz, was heavily consulted. And chief marketing officer Hailey Sullivan was credited with a banner production and release. Kudos to all.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The white helmets will be worn twice during the 2023 season. The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported 10 replica helmets were on sale for $250 apiece at the team store and sold out in several hours.

The NFL recently gave teams the option of an alternate helmet, said Leech, who added the team is working on a new uniform as well. The Broncos already traveled to Nike HQ in Beaverton, Ore., to "meet with the Nike folks."

As for the helmet, "It's really neat," Simmons said.

"It was hard to hold my excitement in," he added.

Same.

Now can the helmet beat the Chiefs?