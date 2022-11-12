Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee’s three other thoughts on Broncos-Titans:
1. Broncos must rewrite east coast history
The Broncos must reverse history to leap back into the playoff hunt. Sunday begins a travel-heavy month with road games at Tennessee, Baltimore and Carolina — all in the Eastern Time Zone, all with morning (in Denver) kickoffs. (Hey, at least your Sunday afternoons will be free to go sledding with the kids.) The history heading east isn’t pretty: 2-2 at Tennessee, 1-6 at Baltimore, 1-2 at Carolina. Toss in a Nov. 20 home game against the Raiders, who own a five-game winning streak in the rivalry, and even the most optimistic Broncos believer has a hard time seeing how this ends well for the beloved. Here’s the good news: Tennessee is no great shakes. The Titans are one of two first-place teams with a negative point differential (Bucs).
2. Derrick Henry history vs. Broncos
Derrick Henry comes across as one seriously cool dude. If “King Henry” scores Sunday, the Titans star becomes the fifth running back with 10-plus rushing touchdowns in five straight seasons. Talk about a fantasy stud. But it’s where he came from and where he’s carried himself that makes Henry one impressive 28-year-old. Raised by his mom and grandma with dad often in jail. Left Alabama after three years, returned to finish his college degree a couple years later, fulfilling a promise to grandma. Founded the “Two All” Foundation, which serves kids in Nashville and his hometown of Yulee, Fla. Competes like his job’s in danger. Now the Broncos must do what they’ve done better than anybody. Denver’s the only team to face Henry at least three times and hold him below 3.3 yards per carry. He’s had five straight 100-yard games.
3. Nashville's new stadium(?)
Another road game, another new stadium conversation for the Broncos’ ownership group. Nashville’s nearing a vote to decide if it will build a $2.1 billion park with all the bells and whistles — translucent roof, outdoor bar areas, even a “non-relocation” agreement with the city. NFL and state leaders would fork over a chunk of the funds ($1.34 billion) with a 1-percent hotel tax and sales taxes tossing in another $700 million and change, according to reports. Nissan Stadium, the current home field, opened in 1999. Empower Field at Mile High opened in 2001. Rob Walton and his super-rich buds already got a close look at brand-new Sofi and Allegiant stadiums. Makes sense he’d pick the brain of Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, too.