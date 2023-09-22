The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson gives his report card for Sunday's game between the Broncos and Dolphins in Miami.

Offense

The Dolphins are No. 1 in the NFL in total offense and No. 3 in scoring. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 715 yards and four TDs in two Miami wins, while Tyreek Hill has 255 yards receiving and three of those TDs. The Broncos have looked sharp on offense early in games, but Russell Wilson and company have faltered late, making them 0-2. And the running game must be better.

Advantage: Dolphins

Defense

It’s the battle of former Broncos head coaches in Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Miami defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Joseph would have a better chance of being on the winning side if the Broncos weren't without safety Justin Simmons and outside linebacker Frank Clark, who both have hip injuries.

Fangio can turn loose former Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb to go after Wilson, who has been sacked 11 times.

Advantage: Dolphins

Coaching

Denver’s Sean Payton has coached 260 regular-season and playoff games in the NFL and won a Super Bowl. Miami’s Mike McDaniel will coach his 20th game on Sunday. McDaniel, a Colorado native, is a rising star in the coaching ranks, but perhaps Payton will be able to unveil some veteran tricks as he tries to lead the Broncos to their first win this season.

Advantage: Broncos

Intangibles

Miami fans will be fired up for the home opener after the Dolphins went on the road to start the season and won at the Los Angeles Chargers and New England. The are 1-8 all-time against the Dolphins in Miami and have regularly wilted in the heat. It will be 86 degrees and humid Sunday.

Advantage: Dolphins

Tomasson’s prediction: Dolphins (minus-6.5) 31, Broncos 23