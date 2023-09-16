The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson gives his report card for Sunday's game between the Broncos and Commanders.

Offense

The Broncos looked better on offense in last Sunday’s 17-16 loss to Las Vegas. Then again, they managed just 16 points, failing to better their 16.9 average per game in a disastrous 2022. Still, Denver quarterback Russell Wilson has the advantage over Commanders counterpart Sam Howell, making just his third career start. And receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) returns after missing one game.

Advantage: Broncos

Defense

The Commanders have an impressive front four in Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen and safety Jeremy Reaves is an All-Pro. The Broncos defense is solid but they didn’t help themselves against the Raiders with three personal fouls. And cornerback Demarri Mathis has been shaky.

Advantage: Commanders

Coaching

Two of the game’s most respected coaches meet in Denver’s Sean Payton and Washington’s Ron Rivera. We’ll give Payton a slight edge since he won the only Super Bowl he coached with New Orleans in the 2009 season while Rivera’s 2015 Carolina team was favored to beat the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 but blew it.

Advantage: Broncos

Intangibles

The Broncos are desperate not to start the season 0-2 with both losses at home. That would be a near impossible hole to dig out of and make the playoffs. And the Broncos will be spurred on by the 1998 Super Bowl-winning team being honored with a 25-year reunion.

Advantage: Broncos