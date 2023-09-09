The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson gives his report card for Sunday's game between the Broncos and Raiders.

Offense

The Broncos, with a beefed-up O-line and expected-to-improve QB Russell Wilson, should be better on offense but will they be way better than 2022's woeful unit? Raiders star RB Josh Jacobs could be rusty after a long holdout. But he might make more of an impact than Denver’s Javonte Williams, playing his first game since last October’s knee injury.

Advantage: Raiders

Defense

The Broncos didn’t make a lot of offseason moves on defense but did add defensive end Zach Allen and outside linebacker Frank Clark. And Clark isn’t even listed on the first team of a still-good defense. The Raiders had their share of defensive struggles last season and will be without star pass rusher Chandler Jones, who is addressing personal issues.

Advantage: Broncos

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Coaching

This is an easy one. Sean Payton, making his Broncos debut, had a 15-season winning percentage of .631 with New Orleans and won a Super Bowl. Josh McDaniels has a three-season winning percentage of .378 and everyone knows how it went for him as Denver’s coach in 2009 and 2010.

Advantage: Broncos

Intangibles

The Broncos will break in the Payton era with an expected raucous home crowd. Wilson said “everything is new” and even mentioned the giant scoreboard now in place. What the Broncos want to really show is new is that they finally beat the Raiders after six straight losses in the series.

Advantage: Broncos