ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos’ roster hasn’t been changed, but Russell Wilson sure has changed.

Denver’s roster puts the quarterback at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, the same weight he was listed last season. But Wilson looked noticeably slimmer during the Broncos’ first week of organized team activities.

“I feel lean and mean and ready to go,’’ Wilson said Thursday at the Centura Health Training Center after the third of what will be 10 OTA practices spread over three weeks.

It was the first interview given by Wilson since he concluded a disastrous first Denver season with a 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 8. He declined to say how many pounds he's dropped but said it was part of his offseason regimen.

“I wanted to have the best offseason of my life. … I want to be the best version of me,’’ said Wilson, 34 and entering his 12th season. “You always want to be in the best shape of your life. … I’ve been better than ever.”

Wilson was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022 along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for two first-round selections, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant. Last September, he signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension, taking him through the 2028 season.

Then just about everything went sideways. He had by far a career-low passer rating of 84.4 and the Broncos went 5-12. Coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired with two games left in the season.

The new coach is Sean Payton, who has an outstanding history of working with quarterbacks, namely when he had Drew Brees in New Orleans. And Wilson sure liked the move.

“I think Sean’s one of the best coaches to ever coach this game,’’ Wilson said. “He’s intense. He’s focused. He’s such a great teacher of the game.”

So what has Payton done since spring drills started April 11 in an effort to get Wilson back to the level at which he played during an impressive 10-year run with the Seahawks?

“I think we’ve focused on having one day at a time and always believing, always focused on the details, always focused on what we can do together as a team and just being the best version of you every day,’’ Wilson said.

Wilson in 2022 at times did not show the same mobility he had in previous seasons. Some of that perhaps had to do with his age. And some of it perhaps with his weight.

“I watched him move around last year,’’ said Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who was a longtime Seahawks radio analyst and has gotten to know Wilson well. “He still could move from time to time when he needed to and I think as you get older, you want to maybe drop some weight and be a little bit lighter. That makes you a little bit quicker.”

During the first 1.5 months of spring drills, the Broncos focused on conditioning and weightlifting and being taught Payton’s approach to football. With OTAs starting Tuesday, Payton got a chance to work on the field for the first time this week with Wilson.

“He’s picking it up, the timing and all those things that are required,’’ Payton said. “He looks good and looks sharp.”

It also hasn’t taken long for Wilson to impress two new teammates. Defensive end Zach Allen called him a “superstar” who is “the hardest-working guy in the building.”

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey agreed, calling Wilson “foremost a workhorse.”

“He’s addicted to this game and he’s addicted to trying to be great,” McGlinchey said. “And that rubs off on a lot of people. And there’s a reason that he’s had the success in this league that he’s had, and I’m excited for what we can all do together. I think with Coach, with us, with the talent that we have on this team, I think we have a really good shot to help Russ get to even higher heights than he’s been.”

Wilson made nine Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl while playing for the Seahawks from 2012-21. It will be seen in 2023 whether he can return to his old form.

“There’s always the journey of the highs and lows,’’ he said. “There’s been a lot of highs and there’s some tough lows. But adversity, you got to handle it all and I’ll be able to handle it all.”