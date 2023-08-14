ENGLEWOOD — Nothing has come easy for Jonathan Harris.

The Broncos defensive end played at small-school Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., went undrafted in 2019 and has spent much of his NFL career on practice squads.

“I’ve been an underdog my entire career,’’ Harris said Monday.

Now, though, Harris is in position to take the biggest step of his NFL career. He's listed first on Denver’s depth chart and has been praised for his play.

“It feels good to get the opportunity,’’ Harris said after a training camp practice at Centura Health Training Center. “Like always, I’m just trying to get better each and every day regardless of where I am on the depth chart.”

Harris’ NFL journey began after he was undrafted out of Lindenwood, a school in suburban St. Louis that played Division II ball when he was there. Harris made the Chicago Bears as a rookie and got into two games before being waived later in the 2019 season.

Harris was then claimed off waivers by the Broncos. He got into six Denver games between 2019-21, a period that included time spent on the practice squad and missing all of 2020 due to a non-football illness.

Harris began last season on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster in November. He began to develop, appearing in eight games with four starts.

Now the 26-year-old Harris has taken another step.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I had a great offseason, and I feel like it’s kind of building with camp,’’ he said.

Denver linebacker Alex Singleton agrees.

“He’s been playing great since (spring drills), and it’s exciting to just continue to see him improve and get better,’’ Singleton said. “He’s playing like a '1' (on the depth chart), so it’s really exciting to see.”

It was a bit of a surprise when the first unofficial depth chart came out last week and Harris was listed with the first team. Some had believed that second-year man Matt Henningsen would hold down a top spot.

But it was Harris who earned the start in Friday’s 18-17 loss at Arizona in the preseason opener. He played 12 snaps and had a tackle.

“We’ve been encouraged, and he keeps improving,’’ Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “He’s working his tail off.”

Through it all, Harris is grateful to be in the position he is now.

“Just taking advantage of each opportunity that I get,’’ he said. “That never stops throughout my career. I’ve been blessed to have coaches and (general managers) and teammates around me that believe in me.’’