The Broncos on Friday signed 15 undrafted free agents. One of them just might become another Chris Harris Jr.

Harris was one of the top undrafted free-agent signees for a team that has had a lot of success locating overlooked talent. And the veteran cornerback wouldn’t be surprised if the Broncos end up finding another diamond in the rough with their latest signees.

“With the history throughout the team in Denver, hopefully one of those guys will make the team and be able to contribute immediately and have a great career and say they have a resume like mine,’’ Harris said in phone interview with The Denver Gazette before the Broncos on Friday began a three-day rookie minicamp.

If so, that would make for quite a career. After being undrafted in 2011 out of Kansas, Harris went on to make four Pro Bowls and had a first-team All-Pro nod while playing for Denver though 2019. He spent 2020-21 with the Los Angeles Chargers and last season with the New Orleans Saints, and as a free agent said he wants to continue to play in 2023.

Harris last month was named by The 33rd Team as the greatest undrafted free agent in Broncos history, although some have said that distinction should go to wide receiver Rod Smith. Smith was undrafted in 1995 before making three Pro Bowls in 12 Denver seasons.

“Rod, he had a great career,’’ Harris said. “But was Rod Smith All-Decade Team?’’

No, he wasn’t. Harris made the All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

Smith is one of four undrafted players in the Broncos Ring of Fame, and Harris one day might join the group. Others enshrined who weren’t drafted were kicker Gene Mingo, defensive end Rich Jackson and wide receiver Lionel Taylor, although the latter two began their pro careers with other teams.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Cornerback Willie Brown joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 1963 and played four seasons with them before going to the Oakland Raiders and later making the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wide receiver Steve Watson, nose tackle Greg Kragen and linebacker Bob Swenson had impressive Denver careers after being undrafted. And recent Broncos undrafted 1,000-yard rushers were C.J. Anderson and Phillip Lindsay.

“It’s a tribute to the hard work that I put in being undrafted,’’ Harris said of his success. “I was able to come in and make an impact from the beginning.”

The undrafted free agents locked up by Denver all had been reported previously to have agreed to terms. Signing Friday were South Carolina tight end Nate Adkins, Iowa linebacker Seth Benson, Princeton guard Henry Byrd, Jackson State wide receiver Dallas Daniels, Western Colorado cornerback Darrious Gaines, Houston cornerback Art Green, Incarnate Word wide receiver Taylor Grimes, Old Dominion outside linebacker Marcus Haynes, Central Michigan outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, South Florida tackle Demontrey Jacobs, Kent State tight end Kris Leach, Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin, Penn State nose tackle Alex Palcewski and Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson.

Harris had some words of advice as they prepared to take the field for the first time for an NFL practice.

“My mentality was I needed to come in and make a lot of plays on special teams,’’ Harris said. “That’s what they need to be able to do, find a role. If you’re going to be able to make the team, the easiest way definitely is going to be special teams. Only like the top draft picks come in and start from day one and lot of the top draft picks, they still struggle to start.”

Green, who got a $10,000 signing bonus and had $170,000 of his contract guaranteed, said he "felt it was the perfect situation" to sign with Denver. Harris said all the undrafted players made good choices in picking the Broncos.

“The positive thing is Denver has always given great opportunities for undrafted free agents,’’ he said. “So they need to be able to go out there and give it a fair shot to show you can really play. It’s about finding your way first onto that 53 (roster).”

That’s what Harris initially was able to do. He started four games as a rookie in 2011 before becoming a regular starter the next season.