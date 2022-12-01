ENGLEWOOD — When Brandon Johnson suffered a high ankle sprain in the Broncos' final preseason game, he didn't know what his future was.
The undrafted rookie receiver appeared to be a shoo-in to make the original 53-man roster before the injury. Instead, he was placed on the injured reserve and eventually cut.
"It was super disappointing," Johnson said. "Especially not knowing what the future would be. At the same time, I trusted the process, rehabbed the best I could and I knew I would end up somewhere. I just stayed up on the best playbook the best I could."
Nearly three months later, Johnson found himself in the Panthers' end zone catching his first career touchdown pass with the Broncos — and quarterback Russell Wilson's 300th career passing touchdown.
Johnson offered Wilson the ball, but Wilson told him to keep up, knowing how special that moment was for the rookie.
"He wanted me to keep the ball," Johnson said. "That was pretty cool."
Few likely expected Johnson would have had this opportunity after his injury. He signed with Denver's practice squad Oct. 19 and made his NFL debut a month later on Nov. 20 versus the Raiders, due to injuries to Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. And while he was a standout in training camp and the preseason, Johnson's quick recovery and ability to step right in and contribute was impressive.
"We all saw his talent in preseason and the things he was able to bring to the team — his intelligence, his ability to play all three positions," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "And then to take that time off and do all the things he did to keep himself in shape and now to come in and pretty much start for us, it's just a credit to him. It's a credit to the man, the ability to stay locked in even when he's not in the building, to continually workout and play in a game and contribute — I mean, heck, he scored our touchdown.
"All those things are a credit to him as a young man for coming in here and being a professional."
Johnson said while he was away from the team and unsure of where he'd play next, he remained focused on returning to the Broncos. He spent his days rehabbing and working out, while staying up-to-date with Denver's playbook, which is why he was able to step in and contribute so easily.
And now that he's gotten on the field for the Broncos, he said he's starting to feel more comfortable. With Jeudy and Hamler still out, Johnson could quickly become a key contributor on a struggling offense.
"I'm staying the course," Johnson said. "When that moment did come and I was able to get on the field, I was ready."
Injury report
Wide receiver KJ Hamler will be out indefinitely this season after having a setback with his hamstring injury, according to Hackett. Hamler has missed the last three games and has only played in seven games this season, totaling seven receptions for 165 yards. His timetable to return is unclear, meaning he could miss the remainder of the season.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) and center Lloyd Cushenberry (groin) were all at practice Thursday, but did not participate and instead were working on the side field. Gregory and Cushenberry have to yet to be designated to return from the injured reserve. Jeudy could still play this week, but it appears unlikely.