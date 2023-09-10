When Sean Payton’s New Orleans Saints won Super Bowl XLIV over Indianapolis in February 2010, he started the second half with a successful onside kick.

“I remember that game,’’ said Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who played for Payton in New Orleans from 2019-21.

Payton was hopeful for some more success with a surprise onside attempt Sunday on the opening kickoff of his first Denver game as head coach against Las Vegas at Empower Field at Mile High. It looked as if Broncos cornerback Tremon Smith had recovered the attempt but he was called for illegal touching just before the ball went 10 yards.

“They said I touched it a half yard too soon,’’ Smith told The Denver Gazette. “We’d been practicing that all week. We knew going in we were going call it. We saw the tackle was getting off early. (Assistant head coach Mike) Westhoff is big on fakes and starting off the season right.”

Unfortunately for the Broncos, the Raiders used the short field to to go on a 44-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Jakobi Meyers and they won 17-16.

“It was something we had seen on film,’’ Payton said of the onside attempt after the Broncos won the opening toss. “It wasn’t like a random (decision). … It was kind of being aggressive and yet we felt like we came to win a game. It was something we discussed if we won the toss. We were going to defer and then we wanted it kicked over on our sideline. It was just one of those things that we felt, percentage-wise, we felt pretty good about.”

Williams returns

On Oct. 2, 2022, Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a serious knee injury against the Raiders. For 11 months, he had been thinking about getting another shot at them.

His opportunity came Sunday. Williams, playing in a regular-season game for the first time since his injury, carried 13 times for 52 yards.

“I had to think about it the whole training camp and offseason,’’ Williams said of again facing the Raiders. “They got the best of us (Sunday), but congratulations to them and we’ll see them later in the season (in the regular-season finale)."

As for his performance, Williams was OK with it.

“It felt good,’’ he said of his knee. “I felt good getting tackled and having the confidence to pop right back up and I had confidence in my cuts. … It was just good showing that I can still play.”

Williams also got caught four passes but they were for just five yards. He was helped in the backfield by Samaje Perine, who had eight carries for 41 yards and four catches for 37 yards.

“When one of us gets tired, we know the other one is coming in,’’ Williams said.

Jeudy, Dulcich injuries

Denver’s receiving corps was shorthanded before the game started when Jerry Jeudy was made inactive due to a hamstring injury. Then the Broncos got more bad news in the second half.

Tight end Greg Dulcich, who caught two passes for 22 yards in the first half, was ruled out for the second half with a leg injury.

“Jerry obviously is a big part of our offense,,’’ said wide receiver Courtland Sutton. “Getting him back when he comes back will be huge. … Not having (Dulcich) on the field definitely hurts you even you more. … But everyone on the field played their butts off.”

The Broncos also lost safety Caden Sterns for the game in the second quarter with what looked to be a serious leg injury. Payton said Sterns and Dulich both would have MRIs but he didn’t give any other details.

In addition to Jeudy, also inactive for the Broncos were cornerbacks Ja'Quan McMillian and Riley Moss and safety JL Skinner, tight end Nate Adkins, center Alex Forsyth and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom. McMillian is listed as second on the depth chart but veteran Fabian Moreau has moved ahead of him.

Humphrey makes impact

With Jeudy out, it didn’t take long for Humphrey to make an impact.

Humphrey and receiver Phillip Dorsett were elevated from the practice squad Saturday to the active roster. That gave the Broncos five receivers in uniform.

Humphrey caught a 5-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter from Russell Wilson. It was just the fourth career touchdown for Humphrey, who finished with two catches for 11 yards.

“It was definitely an exciting moment,’’ Humphrey said. “I just like to stay ready so I don’t have to get ready if my number is called.”

Williams completed passes to 10 receivers. Tight end Adam Trautman had the most receptions with five and Perine had the most yards.

Rookie receiver Marvin Mims Jr. made his debut with two catches for nine yards. He also had two kickoff returns for a 27.5-yard average and a fair catch on a punt return.

Briefly

Jonathon Cooper started ahead of Frank Clark at outside linebacker. That ended a streak of 58 straight starts for Clark, including playoff games. … Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, 35, had his first interception since 2021. He picked off a pass by Garoppolo in the end zone that was deflected by linebacker Alex Singleton. “I think for me, just being in the right place at the right time,’’ Jackson said. … Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who ended a lengthy holdout on Aug. 26, looked rusty and had just 48 yards on 19 carries. But Garoppolo helped make up for that by completing 20 of 26 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. ... Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II was upset with Denver having 10 penalties for 83 yards. “That will affect us in a bad way,’’ he said. “We got to correct that.”