In the last 15 years there have been plenty of embarrassing stretches for the Denver Broncos.
Of course, there were plenty of highs. Tim Tebow's run in 2011. And, of course, the Peyton Manning era was glorious and ended with a Super Bowl 50 win.
But the lows have been really low and right now is the lowest. It is flat-out embarrassing. The Nathaniel Hackett-Russell Wilson tenure has fallen flat on its face. Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers dropped the Broncos to 3-8. The game was never even that close. Denver sits in last place in the AFC West.
In the past, Broncos Country was fed up with Josh McDaniels, done with Vance Joseph, couldn't stand gruff Vic Fangio. But the anger with Hackett has reached another level.
McDaniels had a hot start to his tenure by going 6-0 before bottoming out. He went 8-8 that first season before being fired the next year when the Broncos were 3-9. Everyone knows the McDaniels story. No need to rehash it.
The true comparision on the Hackett embarrassment scale is with Joseph and Fangio.
In Joseph's first season, the Broncos began 3-9 with an eight-game losing streak. That streak included a 21-0 shutout by the Chargers, blowout losses in back-to-back weeks by the Eagles and Patriots and a 35-9 loss to the Dolphins, where former Broncos coordinator Adam Gase called an onside kick up 20.
VJ's quaterbacks during that stretch? Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler.
Fangio started his first season with 3-8, like Hackett. Most of Fangio's early losses were close as his defense was unable to make big stops when Denver needed it. The offense was pretty bad but not as horrid as Hackett's.
Fangio's quaterbacks in his first 11 games? Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen.
Both Joseph and Fangio were hired as defensive guys. They were supposed to hire coordinators to revive the offense. It never worked for them.
Hackett was labeled an offensive guru, and adding Wilson to the mix was going to bring the Broncos back to prominence. Hasn't happened.
The Hackett-Wilson combo makes this tenure the most embarassing of the last 15 years. Hackett brought a positive and upbeat attitude to the Broncos, and Wilson is a Super Bowl winner and multiple-time Pro Bowler. This season had expectations and a good feeling.
That is what makes this season the most troublesome. It was supposed to bring Broncos Country out of its fog. Hasn't happened.
With six games left the Broncos are not close to relevant. And it will take time to get back. Hackett is probably a lame-duck coach. Wilson's huge contract is not going anywhere. The team is not as talented as many thought, and it will be tough to rebuild without many draft picks. At the moment, the Seahawks will be picking third in the 2023 NFL Draft. Yikes.
Cover your eyes, Broncos Country.
It looks to be getting worst before it gets better.