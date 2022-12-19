The day after each Broncos game, digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke gives his top observation from the game
Since the first week of the regular season, Broncos Country has been unhappy with coach Nathaniel Hackett.
His game management, his clock management, his offense and his overall leadership has frustrated fans and he seemed ticketed to be one-and-done with the Broncos. Over 18,000 no shows on Sunday proves how over it many fans are.
While many won't agree, the path for Hackett returning next season has already started. His chance at another season looks better as the weeks go on.
That's not a hot take. It just seems to be headed that way. And deep down, it is probably the right choice.
The Broncos offense looked good in the second half of their 24-15 win over the Cardinals. Denver had 168 yards on the ground behind an offensive line that looked terrible at pass protection — quarterback Brett Rypein was sacked seven times in the victory.
Sunday's game was a reminder of what Hackett used to do in Green Bay. Use the running game to help the quarterback succeed. Of course, the Packers have Aaron Rodgers, but they ran the ball great the seasons when Hackett was on that coaching staff.
This is Hackett's offense and it needs to be run when Russell Wilson is the quarterback not just Rypein. If Hackett is staying for another season, he needs to become the boss. Run the offense he wants to no matter who is under center.
Sunday's win and their "almost" comeback against Chiefs show the Broncos have not quit on Hackett. He just needs to have more control over his team.
The last three games on the schedule are Rams, Chiefs and Chargers. If the Broncos stay competitive and don't get embarrassed in these games, Hackett may have saved his job. It's a low bar, but that's where it's at right now.
It's not going to be a popular decision with the fans if the Broncos ownership decides to hang on to Hackett.
What about Sean Payton? What about Dan Quinn? What about anybody not named Hackett?
But are the Broncos in a position to start over AGAIN? Klint Kubiak is finding some success as a play caller. This defense, run by Ejiro Evero, is one of the best in the league. It may have a different look next season, but Evero has showed his ability to make it work with whoever is on the field.
Four weeks ago I never would have thought I would be writing this. In my mind, Hackett was gone and the search was already underway.
The Broncos need stability again. Another coach firing and search is not something a stable organization does.
It will be ridiculed the minute it is announced but if the Broncos want to get back to winning, starting over again is the wrong choice.