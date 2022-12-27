Digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke gives his top observation from Monday's biggest sports story
After the Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee and I recorded a podcast about how the Broncos got here and where they go next.
Paul said something that the journalist in me understands but the Coloradan in me still has trouble dealing with.
"There is a losing culture with the Broncos."
That stings to hear.
I was not born in Colorado but I consider myself as close to a native as you can be. I have been here since I was 10 years old, and I turn 43 at the end of the week. But no need to discuss my birthday and how gray my hair is now.
Colorado sports, especially the Broncos, are part of who I am. The love of sports made me want to become a sports journalist. And I have been in this business since 2001. But I have never let go of the fan part of me. It is part of my DNA.
This season was one of the most embarrassing and tough-to-watch seasons I can remember. Even during the Josh McDaniels' tenure, there were moments that made Broncos Country smile. The 6-0 start raised Colorado's hopes, but we all know how that brief era ended up.
Even when Eric Studesville was the interim coach at the end of 2010, he started Tim Tebow and they beat the Texans at home. Still a little joy in a miserable season.
There is no joy in 2022.
Firing Nathaniel Hackett was for Broncos Country.
It was for people like myself that miss Peyton Manning yelling "Omaha" and getting mad at the home crowd. This was for the people that enjoyed Von Miller's sack dances. We all tried to dab in our living room when he stripped the ball from Cam Newton in the Super Bowl.
This was for the people that cheered on as Champ Bailey raced down the sideline 100 yards against the Patriots in the playoffs. And for those who witnessed Jake Plummer deal Tom Brady his first playoff loss.
This firing was for the people who wore a Terrell Davis jersey to high school the Friday before Super Bowl 32. I was part of that crowd. I went to Adams 12 as a kid and we weren't allowed to wear pro sports apparel so that Friday was a big deal.
This firing was for the people dumb enough to attempt John Elway's helicopter with their friends at the park.
Broncos games were events. I planned my Sundays around them. I took days off for them.
Stability from top to bottom is what Broncos Country was about. There is none of that right now. The new owners are here and they made their first statement on Monday. Let's see where they go from there.
The Walton-Penner group need to help the Broncos find their winning identity again. Many thought Russell Wilson and Hackett were going to bring that identity back. There is $245 million worth of "wait and see" with the quarterback.
This firing is the first step at getting it back. Surely I said the same thing when Vic Fangio and Vance Joseph were fired. Saying the same thing over and over again can't be good for your health.
Who's next? Jim Harbaugh, like Paul prefers? Does Sean Payton want anything to do with this job? Will general manager George Paton choose Dan Quinn after passing on him last season? Is there a candidate no one has considered?
At this point, the job is not attractive. Better openings will be out there. The challenge here is a tall one to say the least.
But Deion Sanders took the CU Buffs job, so anything is possible, right?
The next coach has the task of bringing back a Broncos identity, because Broncos Country is tired of searching for it.